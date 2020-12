Marcus Lemonis, best known for his long-running hit show CNBC’s The Profit, wants to challenge Americans to give back to their local restaurants and help those who are food insecure during this holiday season and the continued COVID-19 pandemic. He joined us to tell us all about “Plating Change.” For more info, you can visit their website or follow Marcus on Instagram @MarcusLemonis

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on December 9, 2020.