Find the right therapist for you with new mental health platform Frame

The co-founder and CEO of Frame Kendall Bird joined us live to tell us all about this new mental health platform for finding your perfect therapist match. Frame connects people to the best providers that suit their unique needs. What sets Frame Matching apart is the therapist-informed algorithm that identifies what a therapy user needs in just 10 questions that take 3 minutes to answer. For more info, you can visit their website or follow them on Instagram @Try.Frame
