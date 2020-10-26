Fire Prevention Month with Los Angeles County Fire Department

Gayle Anderson wraps up October as Fire Prevention Month with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The department reminds the public importance of having fire extinguishers in the home; the importance of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms; and the importance of the “Close Before You Doze Campaign,” teaches the public the importance an open & closed door during a fire emergency; and the need for escape routes out of the home. This is a new education campaign and paradigm shift for us based on years of fatality fire research.

For the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s comprehensive guidelines for fire prevention and fire safety, please check the department’s website.

If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 1-323-460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com.