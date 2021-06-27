Fireworks return to Long Beach waterfront after COVID-19 hiatus

Following a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fireworks are returning to Long Beach’s waterfront for this year’s Fourth of July celebration.

The free patriotic pyrotechnic display put on by Harbor Breeze Cruises and the Long Beach Convention and Visitors Bureau will take place at 9 p.m. Sunday, July 4 at Queensway Bay.

Scenic viewing locations available throughout the area, including Lions Lighthouse for Sight, Shoreline Village, Rainbow Harbor, Marina Green and the convention center.

For more information, visit the city of Long Beach’s website.

Wendy Burch reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 27, 2021.