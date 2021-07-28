First Tee Orange County empowering youth through golf

Executive Director Wendy Cullen and long-time youth participant Gabriella Mercado joined us live to discuss First Tee Orange County and their 2021 Charity Golf Classic.

First Tee is a youth sports organization whose mission is to grow the game of golf by transforming the experience that kids and families have with the sport. Since its inception in 1997, the First Tee has reached more than 15 million kids, positively impacting their lives.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 28, 2021.