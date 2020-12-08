Fisher-Price virtual toy museum

Iconic American toy brand, Fisher-Price has turned 90, and in celebration, it is opening the doors to a VIRTUAL Fisher-Price Toy Museum to celebrate the brand’s incredible legacy.

This first-of-its-kind virtual experience, which is on Instagram, enables visitors to relive their favorite toys through a curated exhibition. The museum also includes a digital gift shop that offers an assortment of apparel, accessories, housewares and more, featuring vintage imagery from Fisher-Price classic toys.

Fisher-Price toys can also be found at Target. Gayle was at the NEW Target at Sunset and Western, where she used the new Target Drive Up service. Go to the target.com website, download the Target app, place your order, click on “Drive Up” (or pickup or delivery, whichever you prefer) and the Target concierge will bring it out to your car/vehicle for free, however, Gayle did tip the person who helped her because the contactless service was excellent.

At the Target Sunset & Western location, the order was ready in less than four hours for contactless curbside pickup. For more information, go to www.target.com/drive-up.

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on December 8, 2020.