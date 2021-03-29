Fit 2 Fat 2 Fit again with fitness trainer & best-selling author Drew Manning

Best-Selling author and fitness trainer Drew Manning joined us live to talk about his most recent fitness journey Fat 2 Fit 2 Forty. Drew made a name for himself ten years ago with his “Fit2Fat2Fit” challenge where he purposely gained and lost 75 pounds to understand the fitness journey of his clients. Now, at the age of 40, he’s doing it again alongside his 10,000 followers how have signed up to join him. For more info on Drew’s latest fitness journey, you can go to www.Fit2Fat2Fit.com or follow him on Instagram @fit2fat2fit. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 29, 2021.

