The Fly Compton Foundation is a non-profit with a mission to introduce minority youth to the aviation industry.

On Oct. 22, the foundation is co-hosting its annual Compton Air Fair. Members of the non-profit joined us live to share details on the free community event and how they are inspiring the youth.

Visit the foundation’s website for more information on their work or follow them on Instagram.

For more information on the air fair, click here.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 11, 2022.