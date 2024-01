Megan Telles was live in Playa Vista, where she gave a tour of RVIVL, a recovery fitness studio focusing on health and wellness in the new year.

RVIVL offers ice baths, infrared saunas, IV therapy and so much more. For more information, you can visit RVIVL.co.

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 3, 2024.