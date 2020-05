Former ASU Football Quarterback Gus Farwell joined us live via Skype from Barcelona to talk about uplifting his community through opera. Gus has been serenading his neighbors from his balcony in Barcelona for 65 days straight. For more info on Gus, you can visit his website or follow him on Instagram @gustaffarwell.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 19, 2020.