Former First Lady Michelle Obama inspires local teen to write, produce & direct her own animated short film ‘The Power of Hope’

14-year-old filmmaker from Santa Clarita, Kalia Love Jones, joined us live to tell us about how former First Lady Michelle Obama inspired her to write, produce and direct her first short animated film The Power of Hope. The Power of Hope has been nominated for a 2021 NAACP Image Award in the Motion Picture category of Outstanding Short Form (Animated) and is nominated for a 2021 Pan African Film and Arts Festival Award for Best Short Narrative (Animation or Live Action). For more info on the film, you can go to ThePowerofHopeFilm.com or follow them on Instagram @ThePowerofHopeFilm. To watch the film, you can buy tickets to the Pan African Film and Arts Festival that are available to the public for purchase at PAFF.org

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 2, 2021.