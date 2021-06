Bill Bratton, former LAPD chief and commissioner of the New York and Boston police departments, joined us to talk about his new book “The Profession – A Memoir of Community, Race and the Arc of Policing in America.”

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 11, 2021.