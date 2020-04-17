Live Now
Former professional soccer player Euan Holden raising money for Meals on Wheels by running 26 miles in 26 hours

Former professional soccer player Euan Holden joined us live via Skype to talk about how he’s running 26 miles in 26 hours to raise money for Meals on Wheels.  For more info on how you can donate you can click here. You can also follow Euan on his Instagram @EuanHolden
For more info on Meals on Wheels, you can visit their website.

