Former public defender argues the most harmful crimes often get the least news coverage

Author and Civil Rights Corps founder Alec Karakatsanis argues the crimes that do the most harm to society in terms of death, illness, and monetary cost are often those that receive the least news coverage. He suggests a focus on low-level crimes like shoplifting skews public perception on the illegal acts that have the most detrimental impact on communities. Karakatsanis is a former public defender and author of “Usual Cruelty: The Complicty of Lawers in the Criminal Justice System.”

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on March 6, 2022.