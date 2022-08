Former Los Angeles Rams cheerleader Quinton Peron is headed to your television this fall.

Peron, 29, and best friend and fellow former Rams cheerleader Mattie Lynch are part of the cast of Season 34 of “The Amazing Race,” which premieres Sept. 21 on CBS.

Peron, a friend of KTLA’s Megan Telles, said “there are so many twists and turns all over,” and he plans to keep checking in with KTLA as the season progresses.