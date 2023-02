JOJA, known for its activewear, continues to expand its fast-growing online community with the launch of its first-ever workout app, powered by Playbook.

Former Victoria’s Secret models Jasmine Tookes and Josephine Skriver joined us live to discuss the workout app and the features available.

For more information visit joja.com or follow on Instagram.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 31, 2023.