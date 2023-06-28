Animal shelters are bracing for the hundreds of strays expected during the Fourth of July fireworks celebrations, frightened animals who run away from homes trying to find a safe place from all of the noise and chaos of exploding fireworks. The problem is complicated due to already overcrowded animal facilities.

According to Dr. Karen Halligan, “…animal control officials across the country see a 30- 60% increase in lost pets each year between July 4th and 6th. In fact, July 5th is one of the busiest days of the year for shelters. But tragically only 14% of lost pets are returned to their owners, and worse, 30- 60% of lost pets are euthanized because they cannot be properly identified and returned to their owners…”

Dr. Karen Halligan of Marina Veterinary Center offers guidance and ten important tips to keep pets safe and out of animal shelters. To see the complete list and more, check the website: dochalligan.com

