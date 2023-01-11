Calling all Beastie Boys fans!

Beyond the Streets and Goldenvoice have teamed up to open a free exhibit that gives fans an up-close look at archival items and memorabilia spotlighting the hip-hop group. It’s described as one of the largest and most comprehensive Beastie Boys exhibitions ever.

Megan Telles was live at the exhibit, which runs through Jan. 23, with a preview.

For more information and free tickets, visit beyondthestreets.com.

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 News on Jan. 11, 2022.