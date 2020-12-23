Free holiday meals for restaurant workers with The Strand House in Manhattan Beach

The owner of The Strand House, Michael Zislis joined us live to talk about the 1000 family meals his restaurant is providing to unemployed restaurant workers and their families. For more info on how you can receive a meal, you can send a copy of a pay stub via email to holidaymeals@thestrandhousemb.com and they’ll get back to you with more details including pick-up time. For more info on The Strand House, you can visit their website or follow them on social media.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on December 23, 2020.