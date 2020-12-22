Free holiday meals to restaurant workers today with Celebrity Chef Brooke Williamson

Top Chef Alumni and L.A. Restaurateur Celebrity Chef Brooke Williamson, joined us live to talk about the 200+ holiday meals that she’s providing to her fellow service industry employees today. She also talked about the new 60 second documentary from 60 Second Docs that she’s featured in. The documentary is all about Brooke and the struggles she’s experienced this year as a restaurant owner. Brooke had to say goodbye to 3 out of 4 of her restaurants. Brooke also wrote an op-ed in the L.A. Times about her struggles. For more info on Brooke and her restaurant Playa Provisions, you can go to PlayaProvisions.com

For more info on the free holiday meals she’s providing today and her 60 Second Doc, you can follow her on Instagram @ChefBrookeW. You can also go to 60secdocs.com or follow them on Instagram

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on December 22, 2020.