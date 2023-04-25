Gayle Anderson reports the American Red Cross Western Los Angeles Chapter, the City of Inglewood, UCLA Health, U.S. VETS and Inglewood Unified School District are offering free smoke alarm installations for Inglewood residents in need during a “Sound the Alarm” home fire safety event Saturday, April 29, 2023.

Residents who need assistance must register at redcross.org/LAhomefire for a 20-minute home fire safety visit between 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 29. Volunteers will also share information about the causes of home fires, how to prevent them, what to do if a fire starts and how to create an escape plan.

Also, volunteers are needed. Those who want to help can sign up at redcross.org/LAhomefire to volunteer for the Saturday, April 29 Sound the Alarm event. No prior experience is needed. Training will be provided for installing smoke alarms and sharing fire safety information.

Can’t join the event? You can also help by donating to the Red Cross at redcross.org/LAhomefire, to help people prepare for, respond to and recover from home fires.

This local Sound the Alarm event in Inglewood is a critical part of the national Red Cross Home Fire Campaign, which has helped save at least 1,664 lives since launching in October 2014. Locally, the Red Cross in Los Angeles and local partners have installed more than 54,700 free smoke alarms and made more than 18, 200 households safer time in Los Angeles County.

This work is made possible thanks to generous financial donations from regional partners: Edison International, Howmet Aerospace Foundation, Harbor Freight Tools Foundation, SoCalGas Company, Farmers Insurance Group and California Resources Corporation.

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732, email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com.

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on April 25, 2023.