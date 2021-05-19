Frontline Fortnight, professional stylists give back to frontline hospital workers

Hairstylist Amanda Shuttleworth and hair colorist Jeremy Tardo joined us live to talk about how they teamed up to create Frontline Fortnight.

During the two weeks from May 23rd – June 5th, frontline hospital workers will receive free hair services at participating salons as a thank you for all their hard work during the pandemic.

Frontline Fortnight is looking for more hairstylists to join their team and donate their services. For more info, you can go to FrontlineFortnight.com

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 19, 2021.