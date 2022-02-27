Fulbright Ukraine director Dr. Jessica Zychowicz returns to discuss the invasion of Ukraine

Following her Saturday appearance on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News, Kyiv-based professor Dr. Jessica Zychowicz returned to discuss the invasion of Ukraine.

Having fled to Warsaw in Poland earlier in February, Zychowicz discussed the status of those fleeing Ukraine, the struggle for those staying behind, and what life is like next door to a warzone.

Zychowicz is the director of Fulbright Ukraine and head of the Institute of International Education (IIE).

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Feb. 27, 2022.