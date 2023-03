The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns a fungus that poses “an urgent antimicrobial resistance threat” has been detected in more than half of U.S. states. Fungal researcher Dr. Mahmoud Ghannoum explains the dangers posed by drug-resistant Candida auris, who is most at risk and the simple hygiene practices that can keep families healthy.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on March 25, 2023.