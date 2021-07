Authorities are looking for an auto theft suspect who bailed from his car after leading law enforcement on a multi-county pursuit in a vehicle that was stolen in the Fairfax District on Wednesday morning.

The car was taken during a burglary in the 600 block of North Sierra Bonita shortly after 7:30 a.m., according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Jeff Lee. Other property was also stolen during the incident, he said without elaborating on what or how many items.