“Gayle on the *New Normal* Go! for Saturday, November 7th, 2020

It’s Saturday! Despite the pandemic, we can get out and about as long as we obey the NEW NORMAL rules. Here are some Saturday suggestions. Please stay safe!
-000-
Centennial Farm & Heroes Hall Reopen
OC Fair & Event Center
88 Fair Drive
Costa Mesa
714 708 1500
Centennial Farms in Costa Mesa invites to make our reservations now in order to visit the reopened facility. We can see the farm’s cute critters Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Visitors must wear mask have made reservations in advance. The same applies to Heroes Hall Veterans Museum, where we will for the first time new exhibition, PRIVATE CHARLES J. MILLER: WWII PAINTINGS FROM THE SOUTH PACIFIC. He used limited resources to create powerful works of art.
Make your reservations at ocfair.com
-0-
Groove in the Grove
Sawdust Festival Weekend Outdoor Marketplace
Artists & Makers
Winter 2020
935 Laguna Canyon Road
Laguna Beach
949 494 3030
Times have changed at the annual Sawdust Art Festival. It’s now a social distanced, outdoor market place open on weekends only featuring a limited number of artists each weekend due to the pandemic. However, we can meet and shop all of the more than 100 currently participating artist on the sawdustfestival.org website, among them glass blower Jason McQuaid.
The Sawdust Festival’s “Groove in the Grove” is open now through Sunday, December 20th. Again, due to the pandemic, reservations are recommended because capacity is limited.
-0-
Dragnet Star Jack Webb’s Television Wall
Valley Relics Museum
Open Air Experience
7900 Balboa Boulevard
Van Nuys
1 818 616 4083
It was a radio series that became television and motion picture classic. “Dragnet.” The creator, the star, producer and director was Jack Webb. The Hollywood icon had his Encino custom designed with this clock and television wall where he could check four time zones and watch Dragnet and the competition simultaneously on nine Sony televisions. We can see this and more at the Van Nuys Valley Relics Museum, which provides an open air experience. Masks are required and temperatures taken.
-0-
Stroll & Roll Goes Virtual presented by Comerica Bank
AbilityFirst
9am to 10am
strollandroll.org
The fun and friendship of the AbilityFirst Stroll and Roll is pandemic different. The important community event and fundraiser is a virtual event today.
To register and to donate, go to the AbilityFirst strollandroll.org website.
-0-
November Drive-In Screenings
Hollywood American Legion Theater
Post 43
2035 North Highland Avenue
Los Angeles
The historic Hollywood American Legion Post 43, that you probably drive by regularly on North Highland Avenue in Hollywood, is hosting drive-in screenings for a maximum of 30 cars. Reservations include popcorn, soda & candy. Tonight at 5:45pm “The Princess Bride” from Lionsgate Films and at 8:30pm, the Quentin Tarantino film “Pulp Fiction”
For reservation information, check the hollywoodlegiontheater.com website.
-0-
So, let’s make this a “get out and go — SAFELY” Saturday. Gayle Anderson KTLA 5 News.
-000-