Gayle on the *New Normal* Go! for Sunday July 19th, 2020

This Sunday let’s spend some time learning and doing something new and different despite the Covid-19 restrictions. Here are some suggestions on the Sunday “Gayle on the – New Normal – Go!” Take a look! Enjoy! Explore!

-000-

Now Through July 27th

2020 Virtual OC Fair

ocfair.com

Ahhh! It’s Summer! It time for the sights and sounds of the Orange County Fair!

Ut-oh! Wait a minute! The 2020 Orange County Fair, which should have started this weekend…has been canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Orange County Fair Chief Executive Officer Michele Richards explains this year’s fair is now a virtual affair, that features a virtual market livestock show, fair online shopping, and don’t forget the Pig Cam and other animals we can see virtually at Centennial Farm.

-0-

Heroes Hall Virtual Museum

OC Fair & Event Center

ocfair.com/heroes-hall/exhibitions/virtual-museum/

Although the Orange County Fairgrounds and Event Center is temporarily closed due to the pandemic, we can virtually learn about the history of the historic fairgrounds property, formerly the Santa Ana Army Air Base, and learn the stories of Orange County’s veterans at Heroes Hall Virtual Museum, veterans of World War Two, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and the Iraq War, among them, Iraq War veteran, U.S. Marine Elliot McKenzie, who served with the 1st Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team as well Presidential Security Duty.

Learn about their heroism and sacrifice on the Heroes Hall Virtual Museum website.

-0-

Outdoor Tours

Advance Ticket Reservation Required

Battleship Iowa Museum

250 South Harbor Boulevard

San Pedro

877 446 9261

Pacificbattleship.com

There’s more history to learn at the Battleship Iowa in San Pedro. Although the historic U.S. Navy ship is temporarily closed for indoor tours of the vessel, outdoor tours are open and available for to learn why the Iowa is known as the “Battleship of Presidents.”

Tour information is available at pacificbattleship.com

-0-

The Outdoor Experience

Advance Ticket Reservation Required

Planes of Fame Air Museum

14998 Cal Aero Drive

Chino

planesoffame.org

The Planes of Fame Air Museum in Chino is also temporarily closed due to the pandemic, however there is an outdoor experience at the museum’s spacious outdoor areas, where we can learn about our aviation history.

Check the planesoffame.org website for the outdoor experience schedule.

-0-

Open Gardens!

Advance Ticket Reservation Required

The Huntington

1151 Oxford Road

San Marino

626 405 2100

Huntington.org

We’re invited to enjoy the great outdoors at The Huntington in San Marino. The gardens are open to the public, including the Chinese Garden, the Rose Garden, and the exotic Desert Garden, home to more than two-thousand varieties of succulents and desert plants.

Due to the pandemic, ticket purchases must be made in advance and visitors will need to follow the strict Centers for Disease Control guidelines including wearing a face covering. For more information check the huntington.org website.

-0-

Let’s make this a get out and get some fresh air – SAFELY AND SOCIALLY DISTANCED – Sunday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-000-