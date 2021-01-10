“Gayle on the VIRTUAL Go!” Sunday, January 3rd, 2021

Due to the surging number of Covid-19 cases, many places are closed, however, the temporary closure are augmenting the number of online and virtual experiences. Here are a few suggestions. Enjoy!

-000-

Treasures in Gold & Jade: Masterworks from Taiwan

Bowers.org

At “Orange County’s Finest Museum”, Treasure in Gold and Jade: Masterworks from Taiwan. This online experience features the incredible artistic complexity of Jade carver Huang Fu Shou & the poetic gold sculptures Wu Ching. The digital exhibition and companion exhibition catalog are available at bowers.org.

-0-

Virtual Tour of the Northern Pacific Gallery

Aquarium of the Pacific

aquariumofpacific.org

Make your ten-dollar reservation for the Aquarium of the Pacific’s exclusive virtual tour of its Northern Pacific Gallery. We’ll learn about the West Coast Sea Nettles, the Giant Pacific Octopus, and the adorable Sea Otters.

The tour includes a total of six exhibits teaching about the marine life and wildlife that likes to chill in the cold Pacific, including this interesting looking critter; the Crested Auklet, whose population is in decline due to predators and people.

-0-

Sound/Stage

LA Phil

soundstage.laphil.com

This is SOUND/STAGE, the L.A. Philharmonics first concerts produced exclusively for streaming. There are pandemic safe performances featuring Gustavo Dudamel, Kamasi Washington, Chicano Batman, and, more! By the way, the LA Phil is having a special fundraising event, Saturday, February 6th at 6pm. The virtual “ICONS ON INSPIRATION” will feature talented artists and icons who will perform with conductor Dudamel and the orchestra as well as behind the scenes moments. Details are available at the laphil website.

-0-

So, let’s make this an “entertaining first weekend of the New Year” Sunday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.