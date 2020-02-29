Saturday ‘Gayle on the Go!’ for Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAPPY SATURDAY! IT'S LEAP DAY, FEBRUARY 29TH, 2020! To celebrate the "once every four years day" explore the many NEW events on the Saturday "Gayle on the Go!" list.

There is so much happening today, let me suggest you take a look at today's Saturday KTLA MORNING NEWS report and then scroll down this page of a complete listing of today's activities that I didn't have time to tell you this morning.

Enjoy!

The Art of the Brick

California Science Center

700 Exposition Park Drive

Los Angeles

323 724 3623

CaliforniaScienceCenter.org

Everything you see here at the California Science Center exhibit is created using the Danish line of plastic interlocking construction toys. There are more than one-million LEGO bricks in this unique art and science exhibition THE ART OF THE BRICK new at the California Science Center in Exposition Park in downtown Los Angeles.

Ticket information is at the CaliforniaScienceCenter.org website.

Oscar Oiwa: Dreams of a Sleeping World

USC Pacific Asia Museum

46 North Los Robles Avenue

Pasadena

626 787 2680

pacificasiamuseum.usc.edu

The exhibition is an immersive dreamscape dome which includes exhibited artworks the public is invited to enter into and become part of this Oscar Oiwa Dreamscape. Installed at the USC Pacific Asia Museum, the inflatable artwork required two weeks of work and 120 sharpie markers, as Oiwa created this work alongside his artisan assistant and four MFA students from USC.

By the way, don’t forget to stop by the USC Pacific Asia Museum’s gift shop to treat yourself to a souvenir of this unique experience and your visit!

“HIDDEN FIGURES” : BLACK HISTORY MONTH

Black in Space: Breaking the Color Barrier

SmithsonsianChannel.com

This film you might want to put on your viewing schedule. BLACK IN SPACE: BREAKING THE COLOR BARRIER. The Smithsonian Channel documentary illustrates how the Civil Rights Movement became part of the space race. This illustrates the decades-long battle between the U.S. and the Soviet Union to be the first superpower to bring diversity to the skies.

Go to the SmithsonianChannel.com website for the free streaming schedule. No subscription is required to learn about a time when the Cold War, the Civil Rights Movement and the Space Race collided.

“HIDDEN INFORMATION” : BLACK HISTORY MONTH

The Jenkins Bus

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 964 6331

www.petersen.org

Sometimes when we appreciate old buildings or items, we wishfully think to ourselves, “Oh, imagine the stories that could tell.” Just seeing the picture of this 1966 Volkswagen Type 2 Bus brings such thoughts to me. Honored by the title “The Jenkins Bus”, the rusty, worn out vehicle cemented itself in history, collecting experiences while performing extraordinary duties. If you’re curious about the stories this van could tell, luckily the Petersen Museum had a few special guests in attendance that provided some insight.

On Saturday, February 8, the Petersen Museum hosted an event detailing the role this bus had in South Carolina. “The Jenkins Bus” was used by Esau and Janie B. Jenkins on John’s Island, South Carolina, to transport fellow African Americans to Charleston. The goal of these trips was to seek improved education, better jobs, and the chance at truly living the American dream. The discussion panel was comprised of three members from the Jenkins family (Elaine Jenkins, Jelani Jenkins and David Grimball), as well as Petersen Director of Education and Programming Jason Hartwig. The Historic Vehicle Association Curator, Casey Maxon and Machelle Williams, Sr. Director, Diversity and Corporate Social Responsibility were also a part of the panel.

The VW Type 2 bus will be on display at the Petersen until June 2020.

“HIDDEN FIGURE” : BLACK HISTORY MONTH

Free!

U.S. Navy Sailor Doris “Dorie” Miller

Pearl Harbor Hero

Navy Cross Recipient

“Fighting on the Home Front”

Heroes Hall OC Fair & Event Center

88 Fair Drive

Costa Mesa

714 708 1500

ocfair.com/event

It’s BLACK HISTORY MONTH. Learn about “Hidden Figure” U.S. Navy Sailor Doris “Dorie” Miller in the Heroes Hall exhibition “Fighting on the Home Front.”

His heroic acts during the attack on Pearl Harbor, December 7th, 1941, re-enacted by actor Cuba Gooding Jr. in the 2001 movie “Pearl Harbor” garnered the sailor the Navy Cross. He was the first African American to receive the special medal and special recognition.

Last month the U.S. Navy announced that a U.S. Navy Aircraft Carrier will be named after him. The first aircraft carrier in history named for a sailor and for an African American.

This exhibition is free at the OC Fair and Event Center in Costa Mesa.

“HIDDEN FIGURES” : BLACK HISTORY MONTH

Carl Jones & T.J. Walker”

Free!

Cross Colours: Black Fashion in the 20th Century

California African American Museum

600 State Drive

Los Angeles

213 744 7432

caamuseum.orgLead actor Will Smith wore bold colors and geometric looks of CROSS COLOURS on the hit television show “THE FRESH PRINCE OF BEL AIR. We saw the unique street wear on the 2019 Grammys worn by Cardi B and Bruno Mars. Talk Show Host Wendy Williams wore CROSS COLOURS this month on her “Wendy Williams” Talk Show.

The hugely popular brand was designed by the Los Angeles based urban apparel line Cross Colors and African American owners Carl Jones and T.J. Walker. This is the first exhibition to examine their groundbreaking work!

The California African American Museum -- Cross Colours: Black Fashion in the 20th Century -- exhibition is free!

“HIDDEN FIGURE” : BLACK HISTORY MONTH

Free!

Timothy Washington: Citizen/Ship

California African American Museum

600 State Drive

Los Angeles

213 744 7432

caamuseum.orgAlso at the California African American Museum CITIZEN/SHIP by Los Angeles based artist Timothy Washington. His creativity speaks to both the positive and negative aspects of American culture.

“HIDDEN FIGURE” : BLACK HISTORY MONTH

Betye Saar: Call and Response

Los Angeles County Museum of Art

5905 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

www.lacma.org

At the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, learn about the woman described as a legend in the world of contemporary art! Los Angeles artist Betye Saar, known for her work in the medium of assemblage, has a new exhibition entitled “Call and Response.” This is the first exhibition at a California museum to explore Saar’s entire career and the first anywhere to focus on her sketchbooks.

“HIDDEN FIGURE” : BLACK HISTORY MONTH

Photographer John Simmons, ASC

Emmy Award Winner

“No Crystal Stair”

Museum of African American Art

Macy’s 3rd Floor, Baldwin Hills Crenshaw

4005 Crenshaw Boulevard

Los Angeles

Maaala.org

While we’re on the subject of art, the photographic art of Emmy award winning photographer John Simmons of the American Society of Photographers is on display at the Museum of African American Art in the Crenshaw District. The exhibition “NO CRYSTAL STAIR” features some of the images from Simmons vast archive of photographs from the 1960s and the 1970s.

It’s a Girl!

First Birth of a Gorilla Baby at the L.A. Zoo

Los Angeles Zoo

5333 Zoo Drive

Los Angeles

323 644 4200

www.lazoo.org

New at the Los Angeles Zoo, the new baby girl Angela, a Western Lowland gorilla. This is the L.A. Zoo’s first baby gorilla in more than 20-years. Western Lowland gorillas are critically endangered in the wild due to illegal hunting, disease, and habitat loss.

Meet Millie the Rescued Sea Otter

Aquarium of the Pacific

100 Aquarium Way

Long Beach

www.aquariumofpacific.org

Millie the Rescued Sea Otter is new to the Aquarium of the Pacific. The four year old was stranded off the central California coast. Sea Otters help keep the ocean’s Kelp forest and ecosystems healthy. They were hunted to near extinction in the early 1990s. They currently challenged by oil spills, pollution, and climate change. Millie is now at home in the aquarium’s Sea Otter Habitat in the Northern Pacific Gallery where you can visit her.

Marine Mammal Care Center Los Angeles

3601 South Gaffey Street

San Pedro

mmccla.org

At present, MMCC Los Angeles has only the funds to pay its hardworking veterinary and animal care staff through June 2020. In order to guarantee operations through Seal and Sea Lion seasonal migration, which is the Center’s next busy season (January – June 2021), they MUST raise one-million-dollars by July 1, 2020. If they do not meet this fundraising minimum, they will be forced to close their doors and transfer any remaining animals to out of area hospitals, leaving no 24/7 facility in Los Angeles County to take in animals that strand.

Beyond Black: The Style of Amy Winehouse

Grammy Museum at L.A. Live

800 West Olympic Boulevard

Los Angeles

213 765 6800

GrammyMuseum.org

New at the Grammy Museum, BEYOND BLACK: THE STYLE OF AMY WINEHOUSE. The exhibition showcases the late British music icon’s six-time Grammy winner trophies, her iconic outfits as well as never-before-seen handwritten lyrics. For exhibition hours and ticket information, check the grammymuseum.org website.

Free!

Academy Award Nominated Costumes

28th Annual Exhibition Art of Motion Picture Costume Design

FIDM Museum & Galleries

919 South Grand Avenue

Los Angeles, CA 90015

fidmmuseum.org

This “eye popping” exhibition in downtown Los Angeles at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising is free! Among the more than 100 costumes from 30 movies are the costumes from the five movies nominated for Academy Awards:

“The Irishman” by Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson

“Jojo Rabbit” by Mayes C. Rubeo

“Joker” by Mark Bridges

“Little Women” by Jacqueline Durran

“Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood” by Arianne Phillips

This major exhibition is the only one of its kind in the world that pays homage each year to the creativity of the costume designer for film with a museum show of outstanding costumes and Oscar® nominated designs.

This spectacular exhibit is FREE now until Saturday, March 21st, 2020.

AND, once you have completed your tour, please be sure to stop by the FIDM Museum & Galleries Gift Shop (http://thefidmmuseumstore.org/home) to purchase a spectacular souvenir item connected to the movie costume exhibition!

Free!

Vanity Fair: Hollywood Calling

Annenberg Space for Photography

2000 Avenue of the Stars

Los Angeles

213 403 3000

Annenbergphotospace.org

Curated by Vanity Fair’s creative development editor David Friend, and the magazine’s former director of photography Susan White, “Vanity Fair: Hollywood Calling” features photographic portraiture and multimedia installations that capture the magic and glamour of the film and television industry’s major players from the last four decades. The exhibition is a look at the Hollywood stars, the parties, and the powerbrokers through the distinctive lens of Vanity Fair – the most widely celebrated journalistic arbiter of Hollywood power and personality.

With 130 photographs and more than 50 photographers, “Hollywood Calling” will showcase Vanity Fair’s vaunted portraitists, including the magazine’s principal photographer, Annie Leibovitz, as well as Jonathan Becker, Harry Benson, Cass Bird, Ethan James Green, Horst P. Horst, Helmut Newton, Michael O’Neill, Herb Ritts, Collier Schorr, Firooz Zahedi, and dozens more.

Also, the show displays every Vanity Fair Hollywood Issue cover and portfolio, as well as photos from the annual Vanity Fair party on Oscar night. Finally, visitors to the exhibit will get an exclusive look at the documentary on the making of the 2020 Hollywood Issue, which takes you behind-the-scenes to see how established and up-and-coming stars get picked for the cover. It is a first-ever glimpse at the process, seen through the eyes of the photographer and the editors, finishing up with a visit to the set to watch it all come together.

The NEW American Cancer Society Discovery Shop

5 Points Plaza

18597 Main Street

Huntington Beach

1-714-375-1737

Don’t call this a thrift shop! Call it an upscale retail outlet of donated quality items available for not a lot of money. This is the brand new American Cancer Society Discovery Shop in Huntington Beach.

Proceeds from the sales at this beautiful and well stocked shop allows the American Cancer Society to pay for research and the care of families coping with cancer. The Huntington Beach store is open seven days a week.

New to Neon: Keeping the Craft Aglow

Neon Totem: Converging Cultures & Tradition

Museum of Neon Art

216 South Brand Avenue

Glendale, CA 91204

Join neon artist David Svenson for a slideshow presentation about the process to create a neon totem pole that fused different artistic disciplines, cultures, and traditional Tlingit totem carving to honor the legacy of the Pilchuck Glass School founders. Afterwards, we invite you to a screening of "Legacy: The Pilchuck Founders Totem Pole" in MONA's classroom. Free with the price of admission. MONA members are always free!



ABOUT THE FILM:

"Legacy: The Pilchuck Founders Totem Pole" documents the blending of cultures and disciplines through the intersection of neon, glass-blowing, and traditional Totem carving. Historically, totem poles tell an ancestral story or honor someone. Initiated by David Svenson in 2001, a commemorative totem pole with neon was installed to honor the three visionaries that founded the Pilchuck Glass School thirty years prior. Svenson, along with glass artist Preston Singletary, collaborated with four Native carvers to create the totem design. Witness the artistic process of fusing traditional and contemporary art through this unique project that still stands at the Pilchuck Glass School campus.

Run Time: 45 Minutes



ABOUT THE ARTIST:

DAVID SVENSON has been incorporating neon in his sculptural work since the 1980s. Growing up near classic Route 66 neon signage and witnessing the Aurora Borealis in his teens set David on the path of light. Aside from working in his studio, David teaches at the Museum of Neon Art and has taught at the Academy of Art University in San Francisco, at Pilchuck Glass School, Washington State, Corning Museum of Glass, and Urban Glass, as well as teaching workshops internationally. He is an active board member of MONA and works with a team of Alaska Native totem carvers on large commissions.

Extended Through March 1, 2020!

Apollo: One Giant Leap for Mankind

Richard Nixon Presidential Library & Museum

1800 Yorba Linda Boulevard

Yorba Linda

www.nixonlibrary.gov

“Apollo: One Giant Leap for Mankind” This will be at the Nixon Presidential Library and Museum for a while longer. This Yorba Linda exhibition has been extended. The interactive special exhibit celebrating the 50 Anniversary of the historic Moon landing will available to visitors now through March 1st.

The Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum celebrates the 50th anniversary of the historic Apollo 11 moon landing, with this special exhibition in the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum. It’s an all-new interactive special exhibit, Apollo 11: One Giant Leap for Mankind.

The exhibit is now open and runs through January 12, 2020.

On July 20, 1969, the eyes of the world watched as Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first men to walk on the moon. Just minutes after landing they received a call from President Richard Nixon in the Oval Office, with congratulations on behalf of the American people. Three days later, President Nixon personally greeted the three astronauts at the splashdown site in the Pacific Ocean, aboard the U.S.S. Hornet.

Museum-goers take a thrill ride through the Space Race of the 1950s and 1960s, President Kennedy’s famous challenge to go to the moon, and the scientific and technological advancements that were developed —many in Southern California— to ensure success and survival on this inspirational mission.

The exhibit’s originally-created, 360-degree virtual reality experience transports visitors to the lunar surface on July 20, 1969, to see and hear Neil Armstrong’s “one giant leap for mankind.”

Free Admission Policy!

Museum of Contemporary Art

250 South Grand Avenue

152 North Central Avenue

Downtown Los Angeles

www.MOCA.org

No money? No problems! The revered downtown art museum is completely free starting January 11th, 2020 thanks to a $10 million gift from Board of Trustees President Carolyn Clark Powers.

The museum announced the move last May when Executive Director Klaus Bisenbach highlighted the increased accessibility the gift allows. The gift funds the first five years of free admission, and supplements the museum’s $136 million endowment.

Flight Path Museum & Learning Center

6661 West Imperial Highway

Los Angeles

424 646 7284

flightpathmuseum.org

The FLIGHT PATH MUSEUM AND LEARNING CENTER, the only commercial aviation museum with one of the largest collections of vintage airline uniforms located on the tarmac at LAX, the second busiest airport in the country! This unique facility honors aviation pioneers, recognizes the economic importance of aviation and aerospace to Southern California, and provides scholarships to encourage youngsters to pursue education and careers in aviation-related fields.

The Proud Bird

11022 Aviation Boulevard

Los Angeles

310-670-3093

TheProudBird.com

www.theproudbird.com

According to Eater Los Angeles, “…Aviation geeks are going to love THE PROUD BIRD, a rethought new food hall concept situated right off the LAX runway. The rather historic restaurant has actually been around since 1967, but on the 50 year anniversary of its arrival has finally completed the overhaul of its once-staid look.

Now The Proud Bird is back and brighter than ever, featuring an airy new setup complete with floating planes overhead, a casual food lineup, and lots of room to watch the comings and goings of the airport nearby.

F-117 Stealth Fighter

Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley

Reaganfoundation.org

“Operation Nighthawk Landing” project, a Reagan Foundation & Institute and Lockheed Martin Skunk Works® joint effort, has brought an F-117 Nighthawk Stealth Fighter to the Reagan Museum for permanent exhibition. Made possible by a loan from the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, the F-117 placed on display will serve as a visible reminder to the Library’s near half-million annual visitors of President Reagan's commitment to the rebuilding of the U.S. military through his “Peace through Strength” program. The F-117 Nighthawk, Tail #803, nicknamed “Unexpected Guest,” flew more combat sorties (78) than all other F-117s combined. The aircraft entered service in May 1984, during President Reagan’s administration.

“The Reagan Library will now be one of two places in the nation where the general public can visit an F-117 Stealth Fighter on permanent display,” said John Heubusch executive director of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute. “We are deeply grateful to Lockheed Martin for their outstanding assistance in restoring the aircraft for such a meaningful display and to the U.S. Air Force for making it possible for the Reagan Library to exhibit the plane for millions of visitors to enjoy for years to come.”

The F-117 Nighthawk was the world’s first operational stealth aircraft. Between 1981 and 2008, Lockheed Martin produced 59 operational F-117s and five developmental prototypes, but the aircraft weren’t publicly acknowledged until 1988. Known as “stealth fighters,” the F-117’s angular shape was designed to reflect radar waves and was bolstered by the use of a radar-absorbing materials. Because the aircraft was only expected to operate at night, it was painted black to make it more difficult to discern against the night sky.

The F-117 Nighthawk will be going on public display at the Reagan Library beginning December 7, 2019, at an official ribbon-cutting ceremony during the Reagan Foundation and Institute’s annual Reagan National Defense Forum. The jet will be located outdoors near the Library’s F-14 aircraft, situated on the west side of the Library’s property and clearly visible from inside the Library’s famous auditorium.

Egypt’s Lost Cities

Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley

Reaganfoundation.org

At the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum we will find more than two-hundred priceless artifacts preserved under the silt and sand of the Nile are on display at the Reagan Presidential Library and Museum. This is “Egypt’s Lost Cities” discovered by underwater archeologist Franck Goddio in 2000. Archeologist Goddio says many of these artifacts have never been seen before.

Closing March 1st, 2020

Sneakertopia

HHLA (Formerly The Promenade at Howard Hughes)

6081 Center Drive, Suite 222

Westchester

Sneakertopia.comImagine entering a huge sneaker closet, containing dozens of the most famous sneakers to date. Sneakertopia, a new pop-up sneaker museum, is the closest thing to it, celebrating sneaker culture through art, history, music, and design.

Taking place inside HHLA (formerly The Promenade at Howard Hughes), the vast 15,000-square-foot exhibit serves as an indoor playground equipped with exclusive and rare sneakers, massive, interactive galleries, and endless photo opps. From Wu-Tang Clan dunks signed by Ol’ Dirty Bastard to Kobe Bryant’s UNDFTD 4’s (debuted at a Lakers game) to kicks via Rihanna and Nipsey Hussle (the epic Puma collab) to murals and street art, wherever your eyes land, this is a story of “creativity, expression and innovation” through a sneakers lens.

Arthur Beaumont: Art of the Sea

Bowers Museum

2002 North Main Street

Santa Ana

Bowers.org

At the Bowers Museum, ARTHUR BEAUMONT: ART OF THE SEA. The exhibition of watercolors by the artist captures the grandeur of the sea and the vessels that sail on it. Beaumont created an artistic record of the accomplishments of the U.S. Navy. He was named artist laureate of the U.S. Fleet.

Reclaimed Rust: The James Hetfield Collection Exhibition

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 964 6331

Petersen.org

There’s automotive art at the new exhibition RECLAIMED RUST: THE JAMES HETFIELD COLLECTION. Best known as a co-founder, songwriter, singer, and guitarist for the heavy metal band Metallica, James Hetfield has also gained recognition in the automotive world for his unique collection of vehicles. For the first time, all 10 of Hetfield’s custom creations are on display in one rocking exhibition.

Chip Ganassi Racing: Fast Tracks to Success

Charles Nearburg Family Gallery

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

Petersen.org/Ganassi

There is a new exhibition at the Petersen Automotive Museum. CHIP GANASSI RACING: FAST Among the ten Ganassi cars here, the 2016 24 Hours of Le Mans winning Ford GT and more.

Regardless of the form of competition, it would be difficult to describe Chip Ganassi Racing without using superlatives. It is the only team to win the Indianapolis 500 (four times), the Brickyard 400, the Rolex 24-Hours of Daytona (seven times), the 12 Hours of Sebring, and the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the last victory especially meaningful because the team won with the newest Ford mid-engine GT, marking the 50th anniversary of Ford’s first Le Mans win. Adding to the prestige, it is also the only team to win the 24 Hours of Daytona three consecutive times and the only team owner to win the Rolex 24, the Daytona 500, the Indy 500, and the Brickyard 400 in one twelve-month span.

Today the Ganassi Racing teams are comprised of two cars in each of four series: NTT IndyCar, Monster Energy NASCAR Cup, IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, and FIA World Endurance Championship. In 2012 Ganassi was ranked 17th among the "50 most influential people in the Auto Industry" by Complex Magazine. Vital partnerships with Credit One Bank, Monster Energy, Cessna, and others attest to the high profile success of the Duquesne University graduate. Raw numbers do not tell the entire story, but a record of 16 championships and 200 outright victories in events that span the spectrum of motorsports speaks to what can be achieved with skill, perseverance and team founder Chip Ganassi’s organizational talent.

Learn more about the long list of Chip Ganassi historic racing victories and vehicles at the Petersen Automotive Museum, open seven days a week.

“Alternating Currents: The Rise and Fall of Electric Vehicles ”

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 964 6331

www.Petersen.org/alternating-currents

At the Petersen Automotive Museum, we learn interest in electric vehicles dates back to…the 1900s!

Wow! Who knew? We can learn about the 1915 Detroit Electric as well as what led to the decline and the current renewed interest in electric vehicles at the Petersen Automotive Museum exhibit “ALTERNATING CURRENTS: THE RISE AND FALL OF ELECTRIC VEHICLES.

Building an Electric Future: The Technology of Today for the Vehicles of Tomorrow.

Production Gallery

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

https://www.petersen.org/volkswagen

Throughout much of its 80+ year history, Volkswagen has exerted a profound influence on both the automotive industry and car culture. Its Beetle brought affordable mobility to tens of millions, and its utilitarian Transporter became an unwitting icon for an entire generation, representing freedom, pleasure and pacifism. As the world’s most prolific car maker, VW stands to alter the automotive landscape yet again by building only electric cars by 2026, an initiative that begins in earnest with the introduction of its electric “I.D.” model in 2019.

Through experiences both physical and virtual, visitors will come to learn how MEB-based vehicles were conceived, the variety of models that will be built, the uniquely flexible nature of the platform, and how the cars will be assembled. The exhibition will explore what it takes to strategize, design, test, construct, and utilize the products of an electrified automotive future.

Disruptors

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 964 6331

Petersen.org

Having adopted the fundamental principles of reductionism, designer Rem D Koolhaas and industrial designer Joey Ruiter apply a minimalist approach to the look of conventional objects in independently conceived, yet complementary ways. Both Koolhaas and Ruiter share a self-imposed mandate to strip all expectation of conformity from products ranging in scope from footwear and furniture to automobiles and motorcycles. Yet while their goals are shared, they pursue them through their own respective companies, United Nude and J. Ruiter.

Seizing an opportunity to create (and then cater to) a growing demand among enlightened, progressive consumers for the sophistication of simplicity, Koolhaas and Ruiter have eschewed a traditional design approach and in doing so left themselves free to mold familiar objects in unexpected ways. A happy byproduct of such a practice, their simple designs also obviate many of the production problems that one would expect to encounter had the objects been more traditionally complex.

Together, Koolhaas and Ruiter jointly expose the barriers posed by currently accepted manufacturing methods, which have resulted from binary conceptualizations of production (form versus function), costs (time versus money), and resources (labor versus materials). By eliminating gratuitous complexity, they have imbued their creations with a technical sophistication that could not have been achieved otherwise. Deliberately titled Disruptors, the Petersen Automotive Museum exhibition presents the works of two designers whose markedly different approaches upend the norm by superimposing technology and art on one another.

*Hollywood Dream Machines

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 964 6331

Petersen.org

“Hollywood Dream Machines” is the largest sci-fi vehicle exhibit in the world at the Petersen Automotive Museum.

The Lost Corvettes

thelostcorvettes.com

http://www.corvetteheroes.com



Learn about the Corvette Heroes of the New York real estate families Heller and Spindler, and the co-owner of the Gotham Comedy Club, Chris Mazzilli.

They have a 36 unique collection of iconic Corvettes, one each year-- starting from 1953, the year when the Corvette was introduced, to 1989. The collection of all 36 cars is considered the greatest car find in history.

The 36 Corvettes were “rescued” after being housed in New York City parking garages for nearly 25 years. They fell into disrepair being un-driven and left to collect dust and debris.

In 1989, the collection was part of a VH1 promotional contest; it is often referred to as the Peter Max Collection. Max purchased the cars from the winner of the VH1 contest right after the drawing. Max, a Pop Artist known for his elaborate use of color, had planned on using the Corvettes as canvases for a project. But he never did, and the cars sat. The Corvette Heroes now own the cars and are restoring all 36 under the expertise of Mazzilli at Dream Car Restoration in Hicksville, NY (Long Island). Upon completion, the group will offer all 36 Corvettes in a national sweepstakes. Want to win one? Go to the lostcorvettes.com or http://www.corvetteheroes.com.

You can buy ONE ticket for $3 or use the KTLA promo code for multiple ticket packages. Winners will be announced in May of 2020.

The Lost Corvettes is a new docu-series that follows the unique history and restoration of 36 classic cars

Gray Whale Watching

Captain Dan Salas

Harbor Breeze Cruises

100 Aquarium way, Dock #2

Long Beach, CA 90802

(562) 983-6880

www.2SeeWhales.com

Gray Whale Watching

Captain Dave’s Dolphin & Whale Watching

24440 Dana Point Harbor Drive

Dana Point

949 577 8154

DolphinSafari.com

The Gray Whale Migration season is underway! We can see it right off the California coast! As the Alaskan waters begin to freeze over their food supply migrates to warmer climates these large marine animals also begin their trip to warmer tropical climates. During this migration trip the Gray Whale travels at an average speed of around 5 mph for two to three months until it reaches its destination in the warm waters of Mexico.

Harbor Breeze Cruises in Long Beach and Captain Dave’s Dolphin & Whale Watching Tours in Dana Point offer whale watching tours. For ticket information go to 2seewhales.com for Harbor Breeze Cruises information and dolphinsafari.com for Captain Dave’s Dolphin and Whale Watching information.

NASCAR Cup Series Auto Club 400

Auto Club Speedway

9300 Cherry Avenue

Fontana

800 944 7223

www.autoclubspeedway.com

Ahhh! The sound of speed can be heard this weekend at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, the site of the NASCAR Cup Series Auto Club 400.

Southern California NASCAR fans are sending their farewell wishes to hometown hero and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Jimmie Johnson as he races his last Auto Club 400 March 1st as a full-time NASCAR Driver.

The El Cajon native has won at Auto Club Speedway a record six times.

