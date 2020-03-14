Saturday ‘Gayle on the Go!’ for Saturday, March 14, 2020

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a rainy and an interesting Saturday! Due to the Coronavirus situation, the "GAYLE ON THE GO!" reports are changing. Since most venues you might be interesting in visiting are temporarily closed, look for interesting information I'm finding about what we can do and enjoy at home during this temporary situation. Here is an example! We don't need to leave home to learn about the historic Ebell of Los Angeles. March is Women's History Month. So, this is the perfect time to learn about an educational and philanthropic organization that has been empowering women for more than 100-years. We're invited to "join the club" to continue this historic tradition. Take a look!

The Ebell Club of Los Angeles

Join the Club

743 South Lucerne Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90005

323 931 1277

ebellofla.com

Then scroll down this page for a list of locations temporarily closed. I will update this information daily as venues remain closed, as additional venues and events join the list, and as venues and events re-open for business.

Let's Relax! Let's Look Out for Each Other! Let's Be Informed! We Got This!

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in myriad events being canceled or postponed, as well as a slew of theme park closures, as officials work to contain the outbreak by limiting large public gatherings.

From sporting leagues to tourism, a wide variety of industries have been impacted around the nation. Here's a list of major coronavirus-related closures, cancellations and postponements in Southern California as of Friday, March 13th.

Theme parks:

Disneyland Resort: The "happiest place on Earth" will be closed through the month beginning Saturday, March 14. The shutdown impacts Disneyland, Disney California Adventure and -- starting Monday, March 16 -- Disneyland hotels in Anaheim. Downtown Disney will continue to be open.

Universal Studios Hollywood: The theme park in Universal City will be closed for two weeks starting Saturday, March 14. It is scheduled to reopen on Saturday, March 28. Universal CityWalk will remain open.

Knott's Berry Farm: The Buena Park theme park will shut down from Saturday, March 14, through the remainder of March. Knott's Berry Farm Hotel will be open during the closure, but officials said they would work to accommodate guests with prepaid tickets or booked rooms.

San Diego Zoo and Safari Park: The zoo will close starting Monday, March 16, and plans to reopen on April 1.

Six Flags Magic Mountain: The Santa Clarita-area theme park will suspend operations through at least March. The company said it will re-evaluate the situation at the end of the month.

SeaWorld: SeaWorld San Diego will be closed beginning Monday, March 16. The park expects to remain closed through March.

Legoland: Legoland in Carlsbad is temporarily shutting down its theme park, water park and aquarium from March 14 until March 31. Legoland Hotel will stay open.

Professional and collegiate sports:

NBA: National Basketball Association officials announced Wednesday, March 11, that they would pause the season after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Games will not be held "until further notice," the league said.

MLB: Major League Baseball's opening day will be delayed by at least two weeks. It was originally scheduled for March 26. Spring training games have also been suspended. The announcement was made Thursday, March 12.

NHL: The National Hockey League announced on March 12, that it would pause its season indefinitely. "The NHL is continuing to consult with medical experts and is evaluating the options," a league statement said.

MLS: Major League Soccer temporarily suspending its season on March 12. The stoppage is expected to at least 30 days. U.S. Soccer has also cleared its schedule for the men's and women's teams, and youth national team training camps.

NCAA: The collegiate athletic body has canceled March Madness, the annual men's and women's basketball tournaments. The announcement came March 12, after NCAA conferences like the Pac-12 moved to halt athletic competitions for the near future.

Tennis: The BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells was canceled on March 8, after Riverside officials declared a public health emergency over coronavirus. The tournament was scheduled to run from March 9 to March 22.

Tourism:

L.A. Zoo: The Los Angeles Zoo in Griffith Park announced it will be closed to the public from Friday, March 13, through Tuesday, March 31.

LACMA: While the Los Angeles County Museum of Art's galleries, exhibitions and outdoor public art displays remain open, some events have been canceled through April 15 while others are postponed. The museum said it will work to reschedule as many of the affected programs as possible, and said it will keep the public updated of its plans.

MOCA: The MOCA Grand Avenue galleries, as well as WAREHOUSE at the Geffen Contemporary at MOCA, are closed to the public as of March 13. The Museum of Contemporary Art did not indicate how long the closure would last.

Nixon Library: The Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum in Yorba Linda will be closed indefinitely starting at 5 p.m. Friday, March 13. All events open to the public will be canceled through March 31, but many will be rescheduled.

Reagan Library: The Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum will be shut down to the public beginning 5 p.m. March 13, and closed until further notice. Any events scheduled to be held at the library through at least March 31 will be canceled.

USS IOWA: The Battleship IOWA Museum will be closed from March 13 until at least March 27, according to a news release. The anticipated reopening date is March 28.

The Getty Center and Getty Villa: Both Getty museums will be closed starting Saturday, March 14. The shutdown includes the Getty Research Institute galleries and Getty Library, as well as private and public events.

Griffith Observatory: The iconic L.A. landmark shut its doors Friday, March 13, and will be closed until further notice. The announcement was made Thursday. While the Griffith Parkline shuttle is also shut down, the park itself, as of Friday, remained open.

Autry Museum: The Autry Museum in Griffith Park and the Historic Southwest Museum in Mount Washington will temporarily close beginning March 14. All public programs programs and events, including school and docent-guided tours, will be canceled through May 31.

Natural History Museums of L.A. County: The Natural History Museum, La Brea Tar Pits Museum and William S. Hart Museum will all be closed from March 14 "until further notice." All events that were scheduled through April 10 will either be pushed back or canceled. The closure impacts NHM's annual L.A. Nature Fest and the Butterly Pavilion opening, which will now take place at a later date.

The Huntington Library: The San Marino destination announced Friday that its indoor public spaces would close starting Saturday, March 14, until further notice. That includes the museums, indoor botanical exhibitions, store and most dining facilities. However, the botanical gardens would remain open for the time being.

Aquarium of the Pacific: The aquarium said Friday it would close for the remainder of the month beginning Saturday, March 14. However, staff members will continue to work and be paid. The facility said it plans to offer online programming via its website.

Festivals and other events:

Coachella: The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has been rescheduled from April to consecutive weekends in October. It will still be held at the Empire Club and Indio.

Stagecoach: The Stagecoach music festival -- another popular annual event held at the Empire Club in Indio -- has also been pushed back six months to October.

E3: Originally scheduled in June at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the annual video game expo has been canceled this year. Event organizers said they will contact attendees about refunds and will work on releasing industry announcements online.

Festival of Books: The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books will be moved from April to the first weekend of October. The annual event, now in its 25th year, will still take place at the USC campus.

WonderCon: Originally scheduled to be held at the Anaheim Convention Center on April 10-12, WonderCon has been postponed. It will happen at a later date, but organizers have not said when. A decision has not been made about Comic-Con, which is scheduled to be held July 23-26.

L.A. Pride: All events related to the L.A. Pride Festival and Parade will be rescheduled to an undetermined date. The 50th anniversary of Pride was set to take place in West Hollywood this June.

Pantages Theatre: All performances of "Hamilton" at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre have been suspended through at least March 31. The show is playing in Los Angeles through Nov. 22.

Staples Center: In addition to sporting events, a number of concerts at the downtown L.A. venue have been postponed, including Celine Dion, and Nick Cannon Presents MTV's Wild 'N Out Live tour.

Honda Center: All events that were scheduled to be held at the Anaheim arena will either be canceled or postponed. That includes NHL and college basketball games, as well as Andre Rieu, Aventura and Nick Cannon's tour.

