It’s Saturday! What are you doing? Hmmm? Well, here are some Saturday “Gayle on the Go!” suggestions. Enjoy! Please stay safe!

-000-

Dress Codes

Autry Museum of the American West

Griffith Park

323 667 2000

theautry.org

In addition to the aloha shirt, explore the other icons of western style – blue jeans, the plaid shirt, fringed jackets, the China Poblana dress, and the cowboy boot at DRESS CODES at the Autry Museum of the American West. Visitor information is on theautry.org website.

-0-

Annual Bruce Flanders Ugly Hawaiian Shirt Night

Industry Hills Expo Center

16200 Temple Avenue

City of Industry

626 330 0324

industryexpocenter.com

The Annual Bruce Flanders Ugly Hawaiian Shirt Night gets underway at 7:30pm with a night of speedway racing at Industry Hills Speedway, which honors the legendary public address announcer who was the “Voice of the Long Beach Grand Prix.” Ticket information is available at the industryexpocenter.com website.

-0-

Flying Demo North American T-6 Flight Team

Hangar Talk

Planes of Fame Air Museum

14998 Cal Aero Drive

Chino

909 597 3722

planesoffame.org

Fans of the hit movie “Top Gun: Maverick” can see the P-51 Mustang that appeared in the movie at today’s “Hangar Talk” event at the Planes of Fame Air Museum in Chino.

Visitors are invited to view it up close and take pictures of the aircraft owned and flown by actor Tom Cruise.

Today’s special “Hangar Talk” event includes a flying demonstration of the historic North American T-6, which served generations as an advanced trainer that saw combat in Korea. According to the planesoffame.org website doors open today at 9am.

-0-

Saturday Cruise-In

9am to Noon

Zimmerman Automobile Driving Museum

610 Lairport Street

El Segundo

310 909 0950

theadm.org

From 9am until Noon, cruise-In to The Zimmerman Automobile Driving Museum in El Segundo. The cruise-in is open to any car collectors and all spectators. According to the theadm.org website pastries, coffee and food vendors are part of the fun. There will be awards for the best cars.

-0-

Inglewood Jazz Fest

10am to 7pm

Taste of Inglewood

Edward Vincent Jr. Park

700 Warren Lane Inglewood

tasteofinglewood.com

That’s the sound of author, publisher, and Los Angeles jazz musician getting ready for this weekend’s TASTE OF INGLEWOOD JAZZ FEST. Also on the top talent bill Eric Benet, Kindred – The Family Soul, Biscuits and Gravy and more. The tasteofinglewood.com website says expect a weekend of harmony and rhythms from 10am to 7pm.

So, let’s make this a “smooth, syncopated, swinging” Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-000-