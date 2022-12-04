It’s Saturday! There are several interesting and educational events today.

Take a look! Enjoy! Please stay safe!

-000-

BeHere / 1942 Artist Tour and Book Signing

With Visionary Artist Masaki Fujihata

Saturday, December 3 at 10 a.m.

Sunday, December 4 at 5:30 p.m.

$7 Event Admission / Free for Members

Japanese American National Museum

100 North Central Avenue

Los Angeles

(213) 625-0414

janm.org/behere1942

At the groundbreaking exhibition BeHere/1942, Visionary Artist Masaki Fujihata makes you the visitor, the photographer, documenting the relocation of hundreds of thousands of Japanese Americans after the bombing of Pearl Harbor during World War Two. Using one of the Graflex cameras of the 1940s, you see the faces and the fear of people forced to leave behind everything they owned because the war. Then, outside in the museum’s courtyard, Fujihata creates an augmented reality experience with iPads including you in the crowds forced to board buses for relocation centers.

Meet Visionary Artist Masaki Fujihata this morning at 10am at the Japanese American National Museum in downtown Los Angeles. If you cannot make it to this morning’s artist tour and book signing. Mr. Fujihata’s second tour is scheduled for tomorrow, Sunday at 5:30p.m. Ticket information is on the janm.org/behere1942 website.

-0-

Auschwitz. Not long ago. Not far away.

A Living Memorial to the Holocaust

ReaganLibrary.com/Auschwitz

The historic train car from the Auschwitz Concentration Camp of World War Two has arrived at the Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley. It’s one of more than 700 original artifacts arriving for the West Coast Premiere of the exhibition, AUSCHWITZ. NOT LONG AGO. NOT FAR AWAY.

Tour information is available on the reaganlibrary.com/Auschwitz website.

-0-

FREE!

North American Premiere

Amazonia: Photography by Sebastiao Salgado

California Science Center

700 Exposition Park Drive

Los Angeles

californiasciencecenter.org

The North America premiere of AMAZONIA is happening at the California Science Center in Exposition Park. Explore more than 200 photographs by world renowned Brazilian photojournalist Sebastiao Salgado. This is not an experience of images hanging on walls. The award-winning documentary photographer makes you weave your wave through a photographic tropical rainforest, considered one of the lungs of the earth.

California Science Center President Jeffrey Rudolph says once visitors have been here, they will have a better understanding of why the amazing biodiverse area must be protected from the threats of deforestation, hunting, habitat destruction as well as climate change. Visitor information is on the californiasciencenter.org website. Admission is FREE due to the generous support of this exhibition by the Annenberg Foundation.

-0-

So, let’s make this “an explore what’s new in our community and in the world” Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.