It’s SATURDAY! I’m nosey, which is why I am asking, “WHAT ARE YOU DOING TODAY?” Here are a few Saturday suggestions.

Take a look at the report that air on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News, then scroll down this page for more information I did not have time to tell you in the report!

Enjoy! Please stay safe!

2023 Los Angeles Day of Remembrance

2pm -3:30pm Japanese American National Museum

100 North Central Avenue

Los Angeles

janm.org

YouTube Channel:youtube.com/JANM.org

This is a day of remembrance at the Japanese American Museum at the Japanese American National Museum in downtown Los Angeles. This day commemorates the signing of Executive Order 9066, February 19th, 1942 by President Franklin Roosevelt. That action set in motion the expulsion of more than 120-thousand people of Japanese ancestry during World War Two to relocation centers.

The museum’s janm.org website says the sacred ceremony begins at 2p.m. today. If you cannot attend in person, the event is available on the museum’s YouTube Channel.

Saturday, February 25th, 2023

Free!

9th Annual Bob Baker Day

Pinocchio from Guillermo del Toro’s Oscar Nominated Film

10am – 5pm

Los Angeles State Historic Park

1245 North Spring Street

Los Angeles

RSVP Required!

BobBakerDay.com

You will want to plan now for NEXT SATURDAY’S 9th Annual Bob Baker Day honoring the creator of Bob Baker Marionettes Theater Company because that Pinocchio, the Pinocchio from Guillermo del Toro’s Oscar Nominated Film will join Bob Baker Marionettes at Los Angeles State Historic Park Saturday, February 25th starting at 10am.

The celebratory event is free however is it recommended you make your reservation as soon as possible at bobbakerday.com.

LA Art Show

West Hall

Los Angeles Convention Center

1201 South Figueroa Street

Los Angeles

laartshow.com

More than one-hundred art galleries are represented at this weekend’s L.A. Art Show at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

The laartshow.com website provides ticket information as well as a list of the Modern, Contemporary, European, as well as Japanese artists.

Los Angeles Travel & Adventure Show

Hall GH

Los Angeles Convention Center

1201 South Figueroa Street

Los Angeles

travelshows.com

While you’re at the Los Angeles Convention Center, stop by this weekend’s Travel and Adventure Show. Top travel planners Rick Steves, Peter Greenberg, and Pauline Frommer provide vital guidance to those wanting to travel during this pandemic era. Details are on the travelshows.com website.

Dine Out Long Beach Restaurant & Cocktail Week

Dineoutlongbeach.com

Now begins the tastiest week in Long Beach!

It’s Dine Out Long Restaurant and Cocktail Week. Dine out in person or take it to go from dozens of restaurants offering special menus for breakfast, lunch, and dinner as well as small plates with wine, beer, and cocktail pairings, from Retro Row to Belmont Shore, Downtown to Uptown to Naples Island, there are no tickets needed or passes required.

The list of delicious participants is on the dineoutlongbeach.com website.

Closing Today, Saturday, February 18th, 2023!

Fun & Games

42nd Annual Black Doll Show

William Grant Still Arts Center

2520 South West View Street

Los Angeles

wgsac.wordpress.com

This is the last day for fun and games at the 42ndAnnual Black Doll Show produced by the William Grant Still Arts Center.

Check in at the center’s website for today’s schedule of ancestral games and how play can help us think deeper and archive histories.

Closing Monday, February 20th, 2023!

Pressure: James Cameron into the Abyss

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County

900 Exposition Boulevard

Los Angeles

213 763 3466

nhm.org

Closing Monday, Pressure: James Cameron into the Abyss. At this special Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County pop up exhibition, the award-winning moviemaker shows us how he co-designed and co-engineered a submersible that safely traveled to the Mariana Trench, Earth’s deepest point. The nhm.org website has ticket information to see this extraordinary exhibition before it closes Monday.

Closing Monday, February 20th, 2023!

Amazonia: Photography by Sebastiao Salgado

North American Premiere

California Science Center

700 Exposition Park Drive

Los Angeles

323 724 3623

Californiasciencecenter.org

*Admission is FREE due to the generous support of the Annenberg Foundation*

Also closing Monday, Amazonia, the critically acclaimed exhibition of more than two-hundred photographs by world renowned Brazilian photojournalist Sebastiao Salgado. The breathtaking images show us the magnificence of the world’s largest tropical rainforest. The exhibition also shows the threats to the rainforest and what can be done to protect it. The calforniasciencecenter.org website says we see and experience it all for free thanks to the generous support of the Annenberg Foundation.

Wade in the Water: A Journey into Black Surfing & Aquatic Culture

Tonight @ 8:55pm – 10pm

2023 Pan African Film Festival Reimagined

Cinemark Baldwin Hills Crenshaw

Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza

paff.org/2023

That’s a scene from the award-winning documentary WADE IN THE WATER: A JOURNEY INTO BLACK SURFING AND AQUATIC CULTURE at the Pan African Film Festival. The film tells the story of the one-thousand-year-old tradition of Black surfing and aquatic culture from Africa to the Americas. We can see it tonight at the 2023 Pan African Film Festival at the Cinemark Theater. Make your ticket reservations and learn more about the largest Black film and arts festival in the United States at paff.org/2023. The screening begins at 8:55p.m. Don’t be late! 😊

So, let’s make this an “enjoy the great outdoors” Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.