Saturday ‘Gayle on the Go!’, Saturday, January 22nd, 2022

It’s Saturday! A day to explore and to learn something new. Here are some “Gayle on the Go!” suggestions including two fun, food events. Take a look!

Enjoy! Please stay safe!

-000-

Booster and Vaccine Clinic

Crenshaw Farmers Market

10am – 3pm

Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza

3650 West Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard

Los Angeles

kjlhradio.com

D.J. Guy Black of KJLH invites us to get our healthy groceries today, as well vaccinated, at the Booster and Vaccine Clinic at Crenshaw Farmers Market. The Vaccinate Los Angeles team and the farmers market vendors are available from 10am to 3pm at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza in Los Angeles.

-0-

LA Art Show 2022

South Hall

Los Angeles Convention Center

1201 South Figueroa Street

Los Angeles

laartshow.com

It’s back! The L.A. Art Show. Canceled last year due to the pandemic, this weekend’s show returns to an in-person experience at the Los Angeles Convention Center. One of the stars of the show, L.A.’s historic Judson Studios of Highland Park. This is the first time the fine arts studio which specializes in stained and fused glass is making an appearance at the L.A. Art Show displaying more than a dozen interesting stained and fused glass artist collaborations. The lartshow.com website has the details about this weekend’s event as well at Covid-19 safety protocols.

-0-

Songs of Conscience, Sounds of Freedom

Grammy Museum

800 Olympic Boulevard

Los Angeles

213 725 5700

Grammymuseum.org

At the Grammy Museum at L.A. Live next door to the Los Angeles Convention and the L.A. Art SAhow, the new exhibition “Songs of Conscience, Sounds of Freedom.

The new exhibition takes us from spirituals sung by slaves in America to the music of the American Revolution to the music and art of the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s and to the continued fight for racial justice in America. Tickets and guidelines for your visit are on the grammymuseum.org website.

-0-

Reptile Super Show

Pomona Fairplex / Los Angeles County Fairgrounds

1101 West McKinley Avenue

Pomona

reptileshow.com

Hello Cutie Pie! This is one of many critters you can meet at the Reptile Super Show, described as the world’s largest reptile show, happening at the Pomona Fairplex. Reptiles, amphibians, turtles, supplies and educational workshop occupy more than 100-thousand square feet of the complex. Details about this Saturday and Sunday — and the Covid-19 safety rules for visiting are on the reptileshow.com website.

-0-

Big Dog, Big Love Best Friends

Best Friends Mission Hills

15321 Brand Boulevard

Mission Hills

818 643 3989

bestfriends.org

“The bigger they are, the more love they have to give.” That’s the message of Best Friends Animal Society. Now through the end of this month, Best Friends encourages everyone to live large and adopt one of their big babies needing a home. The bestfriends.org website contains discount fee information as well a list of and pictures of adoptable snuggle buddies. The website also has a listing of participating partnering shelters…

-0-

Live Large in 2022

L.A. Animal Services

888 452 7381

laanimalservices.com

…among them all six L.A. Animals Services locations! If you adopt a large breed dog now through the end of this, you will have access to individualized post adoption training as well as discounts on Ruggable machine washable rug for your new family member. More details are on the laanimalservices.com website.

-0-

So, let’s make this a “find a forever friend” Saturday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-000-