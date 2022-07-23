It’s SATURDAY! Let’s go have some fun and let’s learn something new! Here are some “Gayle on the Go!” suggestions. Please check the Covid-19 safety guidelines before you go!

Take a look! Enjoy!

-0-

Julien’s Auctions & Turner Classic Movies

Hollywood Legends Auction

Julien’s Auctions

257 North Canon Drive

Beverly Hills

310 836-1818

juliensauctions.com

There’s something for everyone’s price point. See for yourself. The auction is online and in-person at the Beverly Hills location. Details are on the juliensauctions.com website.

-0-

Bill Picket Rodeo

The Greatest Show on Dirt

Industry Hills Expo Center

16200 Temple Avenue

City of Industry

billpickettrodeo.com

There’s roping and riding and Black cowboy history at the Industry Hills Expo Center for the BILL PICKETT RODEO, honoring his rodeo tradition of steer wrestling — also known as bulldogging — that Pickett created and is now a staple of all rodeos. Competition and ticket information are on the billpickettrodeo.com website.

-0-

Feel the Sunshine

OC Fair

88 Fair Drive

Costa Mesa

714 708 1500

ocfair.com

“Feel the Sunshine” is the theme for the 2022 Orange County Fair. This is the opening weekend. The Summer tradition is happening now through Sunday, August 14th. As a Coronavirus safety precaution, advance ticket purchases are required at the ocfair.com website.

-0-

War Surplus on Wheels: WW Two Influence on Hot Rodding

10am

Lyon Air Museum

19300 Ike Jones Road

Santa Ana

714 210 4585

lyonairmuseum.org

Learn the fascinating history of these race cars known as “Belly Tank Lakesters” at the Lyon Air Museum exhibition WAR SURPLUS ON WHEELS : WORLD WAR TWO’S INFLUENCE ON HOT RODDING.

These race cars were built using WWII surplus fighter aircraft “external fuel drop tanks,” also called “belly tanks” and frequently the same tanks used on the P-38 Lightning. Large enough to hold a driver and engine, these war surplus tanks provided an inexpensive opportunity for racers to acquire a workable and exceptionally streamlined “race car body,” rather than going through the effort and expense of fabricating one.

Exhibition details are on the lyonairmuseum.org website.

-0-

Hot Rods on the Tarmac

10am – 1pm

Lyon Air Museum

19300 Ike Jones Road

Santa Ana

714 210 4585

lyonairmuseum.org

Hot rods are also feature today at the Lyon Air Museum for its HOT RODS ON THE TARMAC car show. Your ticket for the car show includes your tour of the historic museum. Details are on the lyonairmuseum.org website.

-0-

Getty 25 Celebrates San Gabriel Valley

11am – 6pm

Tony Arceo Memorial Park

3125 Tyler Avenue

El Monte

310 440 7300

getty.edu

The Getty Center, the Getty Trust, and its diverse group of community partners celebrate the center 25th anniversary with a series of 10 free outdoor neighborhood festivals. This weekend the celebrates the San Gabriel Valley. Explore local fusion foods, visual artists, live music, an eclectic marketplace for artisans, and free hands-on art workshops facilitated by local SGV artists.

The complete schedule of Getty 25 Celebrates community events is the getty.edu website.

-0-

88th Anniversary of the Original Farmers Market

The Corner of Fairfax & Third

Los Angeles

Farmersmarketla.com

The Original Farmers Market at Fairfax and Third is celebrating its 88th anniversary. The Los Angeles landmark has been favorite destination of locals and tourists since 1934 offering more than one-hundred gourmet and unique shopping experiences since 1934. In addition to one-of-kind shopping entertainment and live music are part of the anniversary celebration. The Summer music schedule and Farmers Market fun are on the farmersmarketla.com website.

Hmmm! So, let’s make this “an Original Farmers Market, French Crepe Company” Saturday. Gayle Anderson. KTLA 5 News.

-000-