Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, July 24th, 2021

Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood

3400 Warner Boulevard

Burbank

wbstudiotour.com

Hooray for Hollywood! The Warner Brothers Studio Tour Hollywood has reopened. The tour highlights nearly 100-years of television and moviemaking history. The studio tour follows all city, state and federal Covid-19 safety protocols. Details and ticket information are on the wbstudiotour.com website.

Pasadena Bead & Design Show

Hilton Pasadena

168 South Los Robles Avenue

Pasadena

888 747 1123

www.beadanddesign.com

The Pasadena Bead and Design Show welcomes everyone to the Hilton Pasadena Hotel to shop directly from artisans and tradespeople offering discount prices for the largest beads, art clothing, gemstones and jewelry. Check the website for details including daily workshops.

The Gift of Los Angeles:

Memories in Watercolor by Gayle Garner Roski

Bowers Museum

2002 North Main Street

Santa Ana

714 567 3600

bowers.org

Forty-four watercolors of life in Los Angeles are on display at the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana. They represent the new exhibition, “The Gift of Los Angeles: Memories in Watercolor by Gayle Garner Roski.” The work of the artist, traveler and storyteller are illustrations of growing up and living in the City of Angels. Exhibition information is on the bowers.org website.

ADV: Overland

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 964 6331

petersen.org

Three, four, and more wheeled vehicles built for the long haul are featured at this new exhibition ADV: OVERLAND, LONG DISTANCE, ROUND THE WORLD AND OFF WORLD EXPLORATION. Explore this adventurous exhibit at the Petersen Automotive Museum.

Charles Phoenix

Pools, Patios, & BBQs

Live Online @ 6pm

Charlesphoenix.com

The Ambassador of Americana takes on a Summer adventure to pools, patios, and barbecues. Charles Phoenix is live online tonight with a 90-minute show celebrating mid-century backyard life and style. Pull up a lawn chair and get your tickets on the charlesphoenix.com website.

87th Anniversary

Original Farmers Market

6333 West 3rd Street

Los Angeles

Farmersmarketla.com

Celebrate the 87th anniversary of the Original Farmers Market at FairFax and Third in Los Angeles snacking and shopping with vendors who have withstood the test of time.

There’s Du-Par’s Restaurant, Marconda’s Meats and Patsy D’Amore’s Pizzeria!

For visitor information about THE ORIGINAL FARMERS MARKET ICONS, take a look at farmersmarketla.com website. Whew! It will make you hungry!

So, let’s make this a “let’s eat” Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

