It’s the first Saturday of Summer 2022! We can celebrate by trying and learning something new. Here are some Saturday “Gayle on the Go!” suggestions. Take a look. Enjoy. Check the Covid precautions. Please stay safe.

-000-

2023 Tournament of Roses Parade

Phoenix Decorating Company

5400 North Irwindale Avenue

Irwindale

626 793 3174

PhoenixDecorating.com

-0-

134th Rose Parade Presented by Honda & the 109th Rose Bowl Game

Monday, January 2nd, 2023

tournamentofroses.com

While many people plan for Summer vacations and Summer travel, people associated with the Tournament of Roses Parade are working on their major Winter project…THE TOURNAMENT OF ROSES PARADE, Phoenix Decorating Company is among them.

The details for the 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade Float for Rotary International is being handled by award winning Phoenix Decorating Company in Irwindale. Yes, the work for the Winter international show really ramps up in the Summer.

We can follow the progress of art production for the Rose Parade Floats being produced by Phoenix Decorating and keep an eye out for information about volunteering on the phoenixdecorating.com website.

By the way, the tournamentsofroses.com website is the social media site to check for information about the participating bands, equestrians as well as information about the Rose Bowl Game.

-0-

The Johnny Crawford Collection

Mouseketeers, Memories & Music

Valley Relics Museum

7900 Balboa Boulevard

Van Nuys

Airport Hangars C3 & C4

Van Nuys

818 616 4083

valleyrelicsmuseum.org

johnnycrawfordlegacy.com

The career of actor, singer, and musician Johnny Crawford, famous child actor in television western series THE RIFLEMAN, is celebrated today at the Valley Relics Museum in Van Nuys. At Noon, there’s a ribbon cutting and official presentation of The Johnny Crawford Collection. Ticket information is the valleyrelicsmuseum.org and johnnycrawfordlegacy.com websites.

-0-

50th Anniversary of Title IX

Nixon Presidential Library & Museum

18001 Yorba Linda Boulevard

Yorba Linda

714 993 5075

nixonfoundation.org

The 50th anniversary of Title IX, the federal civil rights law prohibiting sex discrimination in school sports and academics is being celebrated around the country and in Yorba Linda at the Nixon Presidential Library and Museum. President Nixon signed the federal legislation June 1972. Ticket information to see the story of the evolution of Title IX and the Nixon Administration is available at nixonfoundation.org.

-0-

2022 Angel City Games Presented by The Hartford

Cerritos College

11110 Alondra Boulevard

Norwalk

angelcitygames.org

There’s wheelchair tennis, blind judo, table tennis, and more in Norwalk at the Angel City Games Presented The Hartford. The premier adaptive sports festival in the Western United States is happening at Cerritos College in Norwalk. Participation details are on the angelcitygames.org website.

-0-

Free Admission!

Summer Exhibitions Celebrations

Hammer Museum

10899 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

310 443 7000

Hammer.ucla.edu

The work of Los Angeles-based artist Andrea Bowers, fascinating collections such as DRAWING DOWN THE MOON, and the first solo museum exhibition for Kiyan Williams are among the many art experiences we can explore for free this Summer in the cool air conditioning of the Hammer Museum. Check the schedule for visiting at hammer.ucla.edu.

-0-

Getty 25 Celebrates Pacoima

11am to 6pm

Pacoima City Hall

13520 Van Nuys Boulevard

Pacoima

Getty.edu

Discover the rich art in Pacoima along Mural Mile for Getty 25 Celebrates Pacoima. Pacoima is one of a series of ten free outdoor community art festival across Los Angeles this Summer. Details about today’s fun, beginning at 11am, and to see the complete schedule of free Summer events, take a look at the getty.edu website.

-0-

Orange County Pet Adoption

BOBS from Skechers

Petco Love

OC Animal Care

Skechers Store

1715 North Bristol Street

Santa Ana

714-907-1483

skechers.com

What sweetie pies! The dogs and cats of OC Animal Care are available for adoption at the Santa Ana Skechers store. Bobs from Skechers and Petco Love are hosting today’s event. Details to make arrangements for you new fur-ever best friend are on the skechers.com website.

So, let’s make this a “ health y, safe animal welfare “ Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-000-