It’s Saturday! It’s a GREAT day to visit the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana because once again the museum welcomes international couture powerhouse Guo Pei as she transforms the galleries into a world of fantasy this fall. The exhibition Guo Pei: Art of Couture premiers with a fresh take on the artist’s finest and most personal pieces.

Gayle Anderson reports “Guo Pei: Art of Couture” features more than 40 works of couture art curated for exhibit by the world-renowned designer. Among the bespoke selection is Guo Pei’s Chinese Bride collection, which makes its North American debut at the Bowers.

This show marks the third time Guo Pei has exhibited at the Bowers and will be an exhibition milestone for Guo Pei. Choosing from the canon of her creative genius, the exhibit represents a creative journey that charts Guo Pei’s rise as China’s ‘Queen of Couture.’ Each gown not only underscores her unique ability to tap into China’s rich cultural heritage, but also an array of cultural influences from international arts, architecture, and mythology. The interplay of female empowerment, strength and vulnerability are all reflected in exquisitely executed couture.

Guo Pei : Art of Couture

Bowers Museum

2002 North Main Street

Santa Ana, CA 92706

bowers.org

Also, we want to send our condolences to everyone at the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana. They are mourning the sudden passing of President & CEO Peter C. Keller. Mr. Keller made it possible for KTLA to visit, explore, and learn about people, places, and things we never knew.

Dr. Keller invited the KTLA broadcasts to its Mummy, Terra Cotta Warriors, Walt Disney Archives 50th Anniversary, Mount Everest, Montford Point Marines, African Twilight exhibits and many more. In fact, Dr. Keller had just completed working on the current GUO PEI : ART OF COUTURE.

In lieu of flowers, Keller’s family asks that donations be made to the Bowers Museum at www.bowers.org/donate. These funds will be used to continue his legacy and grow his favorite permanent collection exhibition, “Spirits & Headhunters: Art of the Pacific Islands.”

