It's Saturday! There's a lot we can do! We can support OCTOBER IS BREAST CANCER AWARENESS MONTH. We can enjoy DINE LA RESTAURANT WEEK. We can volunteer to help decorate the 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade Floats. We can own a piece of the career of Grammy Award Winner Kenny Rogers.

Take a look at today’s broadcast and then scroll down this page for more information I did not have time to tell you during the broadcast!

Enjoy! Please stay safe! Have a terrific Saturday!

Breast Cancer Awareness Month

TowBoatUS Long Beach

562 588 6105

BoatUs.com

Instagram: towboatus_longbeach

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Long Beach team of TowBoatUS because the Boat Owners Auto Club has transformed one of their familiar red boats into a floating message of breast cancer awareness for the month of October.

Captain Mike Del Grande and deckhand Ricky Birks, team members at TowBoatUS Long Beach, have been surprising recreational boats that break down on the water and need help getting home by arriving via a pink boat.

Only five local TowBoatUS companies were selected nationwide to “Go Pink.” In addition to Long Beach, there are pink TowBoatUS boats in Port Isabel, Texas; Baltimore/Annapolis, Maryland; Lake Wylie, South Carolina; and Fort Lauderdale, Fla., according to Captain Del Grande.

Volunteers Wanted!

South Pasadena Tournament of Roses

City of South Pasadena 2023

“Spark of Imagination”

435 Fair Oaks Avenue

South Pasadena

sptor.org

The South Pasadena Tournament of Roses Committee needs volunteers to work on its’ 2023 Rose Parade Float entry “SPARK OF IMAGINATION.” Decorator Rules and Guidelines are on the sptor.org website.

Dine LA Restaurant Week

Now through Friday, October 28th

discoverlosangeles.com

Let’s eat! This is DINE LA RESTAURANT WEEK. Now until Friday, October 28th enjoy special lunch and dinner menus at hundreds of local restaurants. The long list of participating restaurants is on the discoverlosangeles.com website.

Wild West Weekend

Underwood Family Farms

Moorpark Location

3370 Sunset Valley Road

Moorpark

underwoodfamilyfarms.com

It’s a “Wild West Weekend” at Underwood Family Farms. The Moorpark location features a variety of family fun including pig races, tractor-drawn wagon rides, a huge corn maze, Pick-Your Own fields and Pumpkin Patch, live music and entertainment, and more!

Details and ticket information are on the underwoodfamilyfarms.com website.

Closing This Weekend!

Bond in Motion

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

petersen.org

The magnificent Aston Martin DB10 was specially made for the Daniel Craig James Bond film “Spectre.” This is the last weekend you will be able to see the sleek silver shark. It is on display as well as all the vehicles featured in the James Bond movies at the exhibition BOND IN MOTION at the Petersen Automotive Museum.

The petersen.org website has ticket and visitor information about this largest exhibition of its kind, which closes Sunday, October 23rd.

Now Thru Sunday

Auction of the Property from the Estate of Kenny Rogers

Julien’s Auctions

257 North Canon Drive

Beverly Hills

juliensauctions.com

Grammy Award winning music icon Kenny Rogers. You have an opportunity to own memorabilia from his iconic career at this weekend’s auction of the property from the estate of Kenny Rogers. Also, available, the autographed sheet music from Kenny Rogers participation in the 1985-star studded fundraiser “We Are the World.”

There are more than 1500 lots of memorabilia available that you can explore and bid on in person and online. The juliensauctions.com has everything you need to know.

So, let’s make this a “know when to hold them, know when to fold them” Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

