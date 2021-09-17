Saturday ‘Gayle on the Go’, Saturday, September 11th, 2021

It’s Saturday. It’s the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 Terrorist Attacks. It’s a day to honor the lives lost with a day of service. Here are some suggestions:

Hurricane Ida Fundraiser

2pm to 5pm

ReUnite America

Darrow’s New Orleans Grill

21720 South Avalon Boulevard, #102

Carson

ReUniteAmericaUSA.org

Louisiana continues to cope with the challenges of recovering from the devastation of Hurricane Ida.

Darrow’s New Orleans Grill in Carson is having a HURRICANE IDA FUNDRAISER from 2pm- to-5pm today. We can participate and donate to help buy needed supplies and food at the special ReUniteAmericaUSA.org and Pay Pal websites.

-0-

September is Hunger Action Month!

Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

lafoodbank.org

feedingamerica.org

Member of Feeding America

September is Hunger Action Month! FEEDING AMERICA, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization, and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank are working to connect people with food and end hunger.

To learn about the food bank’s next distribution and to donate check the lafoodbank.org and feedingamerica.org website.

-0-

Bahati Foundation Cycling Club of Los Angeles

Bahati Foundation

Long Beach

562 230 3815

bahatifoundation.org

It’s Team Thin Energy winning the 2021 RACE ACROSS AMERICA. They started in Oceanside, California and finished in Annapolis, Maryland. They rode continuously, 24-hours a day, non-stop, three thousand miles, 12 states, that required climbing more than 175-thousand feet.

They were riding for the children whose family members were murdered.

Bahati and his team met two goals. They raised more 50-thousand dollars for the children and they won in the Race Across America in the four-person male category with a winning time of 6 days, 10 hours, and 11 minutes.

If you would like to help Team Thin Energy continue what it has started and to learn more about the victorious cycling club, take a look at the bahatifoundation.org website.

-0-

Waves of Flags

Pepperdine University

24255 Pacific Coast Highway

Malibu

310 506 4000

www.Pepperdine.edu

Among the many September 11th terrorist attacks memorials is this one on the campus of Pepperdine University in Malibu. Waves of Flags commemorates each of the two-thousand-nine-hundred-and-seventy-seven American and International lives lost on this day 20-years ago.

A day of remembrance and reflection are planned. The schedule of events is available at www.Pepperdine.edu.

It’s Saturday. September 11th. Never Forget. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.