Saturday “Gayle on the *New Normal* Go! for Saturday, December 5th, 2020

Store-to-Door: First Class Delivery

The Grove

The Americana at Brand

Palisades Village

storetodoor.thegrovela.com

storetodoor.americanaatbrand.com

storetodoor.palisadesvillageca.com

Caruso Curbside Concierge

Curbsideconcierge.thegrovela.com

For the first time shoppers can visit The Grove LA, The Americana at Brand and Palisades Village to shop WITHOUT LEAVING THEIR HOMES!

That’s because the Caruso’s properties award winning concierge team will find exactly what you want and deliver it the same day from 11am to 7pm. Also, guests can book one-to-one appointments to virtually shop from many of the stores, and, again receive items with same-day delivery.

And, there’s the convenience of “Caruso Curbside Concierge” at all three locations. Browse curated collections and menus, make your selections, and Caruso’s Concierge team will prepare and package your order for contactless curbside pickup at each property’s valet parking location.

Check the Caruso Curbside Concierge website for more details.

Christmas Trees Have Arrived!

Armstrong Garden Centers

armstronggarden.com

Fresh cut Christmas trees are more popular than artificial trees this Christmas According to the Christmas Tree Promotion Board, a national research and promotion program who says its mission is to share the benefits of fresh Christmas trees, there has been an increase in interest and sales of fresh Christmas trees due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Board says more people are home due to pandemic restrictions and they realize they have time to care for and water a live Christmas tree and stir-crazy families are looking for a safe way to create NEW holiday memories.

The team at the Armstrong Garden Center store in Pasadena says there’s an interest in a variety of trees and the vibrant Christmas colors of Poinsettias are also popular right, every variety from small desk Poinsettias to, yes, a Poinsettia tree.

Check the Armstrong Garden Centers website for information about Covid-19 regulated in-store shopping and online ordering and delivery.

2020 Christmas Tree Lane Fundraiser

Raffle Tickets $1.00 Each

Now Thru December 14th

Habitat for Humanity Inland Valley

habitativ.org

Head to Habitat for Humanity Inland Valley Christmas tree Lane if you do not have time to decorate a Christmas tree, there are 25 beautifully decorated Christmas trees. The trees are being raffled for one-dollar to support the non-profit organization’s housing programs for families, veterans and senior citizens.

Take a virtual tour of the trees and buy your raffle tickets online or in-person at habitativ.org

Groove in the Grove

Sawdust Festival Weekend Outdoor Marketplace

Artists & Makers

Winter 2020

935 Laguna Canyon Road

Laguna Beach

949 494 3030

Sawdustartfestival.org

Take a look at the work of Laguna Beach artists at the annual Sawdust Art Festival. It’s now a socially distanced, outdoor market place open on weekends only featuring a limited number of artists each weekend due to the pandemic. However, we can meet and shop all of the more than 100 currently participating artist on the sawdustfestival.org website, among them glass blower Jason McQuaid.

The Sawdust Festival’s “Groove in the Grove” is open now through Sunday, December 20th. Again, due to the pandemic, reservations are recommended because capacity is limited.

Sci-Fi Thriller “Tenet” @ 7pm

American Legion Drive-In Screening

Historic Hollywood Post 43

www.hollywoodlegiontheater.com

This is Christopher Nolan’s action, science fiction thriller TENET starring John David Washington. We can see this starting today at the Hollywood Legion Theater Drive-In at Hollywood Post 43! We get to see this blockbuster on the big screen for the first time since theaters here have remained closed since March.

Tickets can be purchased exclusively on the theater’s website, www.hollywoodlegiontheater.com.

30th Annual Divas Simply Singing

Concert Telethon

Live @ 7pm on KTLA 5 Los Angeles

ktla.com, divassimplysinging.com & angelfood.org

The star studded Saturday night event is virtual this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Tonight’s telethon featuring live celebrity performances benefits Better Brothers Los Angeles and Project Angel Food.

Watch the telethon and donate on the ktla.com, divassimplysinging, and angelfood.org websites.

