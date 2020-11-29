Saturday “Gayle on the *New Normal* Go!” for Saturday, November 28th, 2020

It’s Saturday! It’s important we stay safe during this pandemic impacted holiday season. There are interesting activities and information available if we follow the rules.

Here are some Saturday SAFE “Gayle on the *NEW NORMAL* suggestions.

Take a look! Enjoy! Please stay safe!

-000-

Julien’s Auctions Icons & Idols Trilogy

Tuesday, December 1st Thru Friday , December 4th

Icons & Idols Trilogy: Rock ”N” Roll, Hollywood, Sports & Randi Rahm

juliensauctions.com

More than two-thousand items are available in this all-star lineup of artifacts and memorabilia including an eye-popping collection of instruments.

Also, available Michael Jackson’s Victory Tour glove, one of Mr. Rogers sweaters and more. Take a look the Julien’s Auctions website for detailed catalogs and bidding information.

-0-

Groove in the Grove

Sawdust Festival Weekend Outdoor Marketplace

Artists & Makers

Winter 2020

935 Laguna Canyon Road

Laguna Beach

949 494 3030

Sawdustartfestival.org

Take a look at the work of Laguna Beach artists at the annual Sawdust Art Festival. It’s now a socially distanced, outdoor market place open on weekends only featuring a limited number of artists each weekend due to the pandemic.

However, we can meet and shop all of the more than 100 currently participating artist on the sawdustfestival.org website, among them glass blower Jason McQuaid.

The Sawdust Festival’s “Groove in the Grove” is open now through Sunday, December 20th. Again, due to the pandemic, reservations are recommended because capacity is limited.

-0-

Christmas Trees Have Arrived!

Armstrong Garden Centers

armstronggarden.com

These fresh cut Christmas trees at Armstrong Garden Centers are ready for decoration. Shop in-store or online for curbside or local delivery. The armstronggarden.com has all of the details.

-0-

2020 Christmas Tree Lane Fundraiser

Raffle Tickets $1.00 Each

Now Thru December 14th

Habitat for Humanity Inland Valley

habitativ.org

Head to Habitat for Humanity Inland Valley Christmas tree Lane if you do not have time to decorate a Christmas tree, there are 25 beautifully decorated Christmas trees. The trees are being raffled for one-dollar to support the non-profit organization’s housing programs for families, veterans and senior citizens.

Take a virtual tour of the trees and buy your raffle tickets online or in-person at habitativ.org

-0-

So, let’s make this a “ it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas” safe Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-000-