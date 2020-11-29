Saturday “Gayle on the *New Normal* Go!” for Saturday, November 28th, 2020

It’s Saturday! It’s important we stay safe during this pandemic impacted holiday season. There are interesting activities and information available if we follow the rules.
Here are some Saturday SAFE “Gayle on the *NEW NORMAL* suggestions.
Take a look! Enjoy! Please stay safe!
-000-
Julien’s Auctions Icons & Idols Trilogy
Tuesday, December 1st Thru Friday , December 4th
Icons & Idols Trilogy: Rock ”N” Roll, Hollywood, Sports & Randi Rahm
juliensauctions.com
More than two-thousand items are available in this all-star lineup of artifacts and memorabilia including an eye-popping collection of instruments.
Also, available Michael Jackson’s Victory Tour glove, one of Mr. Rogers sweaters and more. Take a look the Julien’s Auctions website for detailed catalogs and bidding information.
-0-
Groove in the Grove
Sawdust Festival Weekend Outdoor Marketplace
Artists & Makers
Winter 2020
935 Laguna Canyon Road
Laguna Beach
949 494 3030
Sawdustartfestival.org
Take a look at the work of Laguna Beach artists at the annual Sawdust Art Festival. It’s now a socially distanced, outdoor market place open on weekends only featuring a limited number of artists each weekend due to the pandemic.
However, we can meet and shop all of the more than 100 currently participating artist on the sawdustfestival.org website, among them glass blower Jason McQuaid.
The Sawdust Festival’s “Groove in the Grove” is open now through Sunday, December 20th. Again, due to the pandemic, reservations are recommended because capacity is limited.
-0-
Christmas Trees Have Arrived!
Armstrong Garden Centers
armstronggarden.com
These fresh cut Christmas trees at Armstrong Garden Centers are ready for decoration. Shop in-store or online for curbside or local delivery. The armstronggarden.com has all of the details.
-0-
2020 Christmas Tree Lane Fundraiser
Raffle Tickets $1.00 Each
Now Thru December 14th
Habitat for Humanity Inland Valley
habitativ.org
Head to Habitat for Humanity Inland Valley Christmas tree Lane if you do not have time to decorate a Christmas tree, there are 25 beautifully decorated Christmas trees. The trees are being raffled for one-dollar to support the non-profit organization’s housing programs for families, veterans and senior citizens.
Take a virtual tour of the trees and buy your raffle tickets online or in-person at habitativ.org
-0-
So, let’s make this a “ it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas” safe Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.
-000-