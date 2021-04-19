Saturday “Gayle on the *New Normal* Go!” Saturday, April 10th, 2021

It’s Saturday! The day is filled with both virtual and in-person experiences that can be explored if we follow the Covid-19 precautions.

Take a look at Saturday’s report and then scroll down this page for more events I didn’t have time to tell you during the Saturday broadcast.

Enjoy!

-000-

Charles Phoenix: Catalinaland

SoCal’s Enchanted Island

Big Retro Slide Show

Watch Live Saturday, April 10th @ 6pm

$25.00 Link to Watch

$40.00 Link to Help Keep Catalina Artsy & Fun catalinamuseum.org

-0-

What’s in Bloom?

Descanso Gardens

La Canada Flintridge

Reservations Required

descansogardens.org

-0-

Hands-On Science Camp

Summer 2021 Virtual Summer Camp

California Science Center

californiasciencecenter.org

-0-

Paws & Pages Online

Wallis Annenberg PetSpace

Wednesday, April 14th @ 4pm to 5pm

424-384-1801

annenbergpetspace.org

-0-

Virtual Early Bird Summer Camp

Debbie Allen Dance Academy

Ages 4-7

10 Vimeo On-Demand Classes Weekly

$190.00

310-280-9145

www.debbieallendanceacademy.com

-0-

Roundhouse Aquarium Summer Science Beach Camp

Beginning July 5th

Register Now

roundhouseseaquarium.org

-0-

Virtual Field Trip Performances

Segerstrom Center for the Arts

714 556 2787

SCFTA.org

-0-

Open Air Museum Experience

Valley Relics Museum

7900 Balboa Boulevard

Lake Balboa

818 616 4083

Valleyrelicsmuseum.org

-0-

Open Air Museum Experience

Mission San Juan Capistrano

Historic Landmark, Chapel, Museum & Gardens

26801 Ortega Highway

San Juan Capistrano

949 234-1300

missionsjc.com

-0-

Coloring Illustrations from Ruth E. Carter

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Los Angeles

www.academymuseum.org/en/coloring-with-ruth

-0-

Capturing Beauty: The Artwork and Photography of John Simmons

CASA 0101

2102 East First Street

Los Angeles

323 263 7684

casa0101.org

-000-