Saturday “Gayle on the NEW NORMAL Go!” Saturday, April 17th, 2021

It’s Saturday! As the Covid-19 precautions change, so do the opportunities to explore and to learn something new. Here are some Saturday “Gayle on the NEW NORMAL suggestions.

Enjoy! Please stay safe!

-000-

The Virtual 2021 Theodore Payne Native Garden Tour

Friday, April 16th thru Sunday, April 18th

nativeplantgardentour.org

Springtime means it’s time for the annual Theodore Payne Foundation’s NATIVE PLANT GARDEN TOUR! A select group of gardens are on this interactive at-home experience of California native plant gardens and landscapes. Also enjoy virtual walks and talks, interviews, expert panels and more.

Tickets are available at nativeplantgardentour.org

-0-

Online Spring Plant Sale

The Huntington Library, Art Museum, & Botanical Gardens

The annual Spring Plant Sale is happening ONLINE ONLY at The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens. Safe curbside pick-up is available by appointment. There is no shopping onsite is available at the moment due to the pandemic.

Shop online at thehuntingtonstore.org

-0-

Spring at Armstrong Garden Centers

Pasadena

Covid-19 Precautions Required.

armstronggarden.com

An online shopping experience is available at Armstrong Garden Centers. You can browse the selection of plants and garden products online and pick up your purchase curbside or select home delivery. An in-store experience is available provided shoppers follow Covid-19 masks and social distancing guidelines. Either way, the Spring selection is overwhelming.

For gardening guidance, check the armstronggarden.com website.

-0-

Sawdust Spring Fling 2021

Sawdust Festival Artists & Makers

935 Laguna Canyon Road

Laguna Beach

949-494-3030

Covid-19 Precautions Required.

Sawdustartfestival.org

Award winning artist David Kizziar is among the 48 selected artists participating in the first ever Sawdust Spring Fling, a weekend pop-up art show this weekend.

The smaller Sawdust Spring Fling event is one of several replacing the larger Sawdust Art Festival, downsized due to the pandemic. Learn more about the art show, the food, the entertainment and get tickets at sawdustartfestival.org.

-0-

My Relic

She Loves Collective

117 North Artsakh Avenue

Glendale

Shelovescollective.com

Armenian female artists of the She Loves Collective invite the public to view three pop-up exhibits in Glendale. The MY RELIC collection is a contemporary view of Armenian culture; the trials and tribulations of the Armenian people and their ability to survive and thrive despite adversity. Learn more about the collection, the artists, and visiting hours at shelovescollective.com.

-0-

2021 Virtual Edition

A Full Week of Online Fun!

Los Angeles Times Festival of Books

University of Southern California

event.latimes.com

The Springtime Los Angeles Times Festival of Books is a virtual affair now through Friday, April 23rd due to the pandemic. There is something for everyone including children. The complete calendar of authors is available at event.latimes.com.

So, let’s make this a read and learn something new Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-000-