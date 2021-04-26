Saturday “Gayle on the *New Normal* Go!, Saturday, April 24th, 2021

It’s Saturday! It’s interesting! There are some events that remain virtual and other events invite guests following Covid-19 safety regulations. Take a look and see what works for you.

Please stay safe! Enjoy!

Imaginology Goes Virtual

OC Fair Event Center

ocfair.com

It’s a Saturday of science. Imaginology at the Orange County event center has virtual science, technology, engineering and math activities — and more — waiting for you at ocfair.com

Free Admission! IN-PERSON FAIR FOODIE FEST @ TOYOTA ARENA, 4000 East Ontario Center Parkway, Lot F, Ontario. Covid-19 Precautions Required. www.fairfoodiefest.com

Get your free ticket online! Enjoy fair food, carnival rides, carnival games, farmers market & more! Plus if you arrive before 6pm, each ticket receives a free powdered sugar mini funnel cake at the Funnel Cake stand! All of your fave fair foods, rides and games are available for purchase once inside.





Please note: this weekend due to new safety and city standards, capacity will be limited inside the fair at any given time. This is for your safety and to be in compliance with city guidelines. We encourage you to come early or at off-peek dining times, and your patience is appreciated as we comply with the city to help bring you an amazing and safe experience!

Online Spring Plant Sale

The Huntington Library, Art Museum, & Botanical Gardens

thehuntingtonstore.org

Also online, The Huntington Spring Plant Sale. The selection includes everything from items for a beginner herb garden to edible plants to roses — glorious roses — to succulents and cactus and more. Place your order online and pickup purchase curbside at The Huntington. Details at the Huntington store.org

Register By April 29th

FREE Emergency Preparedness Zoom Online Class

Saturday, May 1st, 2021

10am to 11:30am

sosproducts.com

Are you ready for the next emergency? Everything from earthquakes, fires, floods, winter storms as well as power outages. If the answer is no, we’re encouraged register now for the free emergency preparedness class offered by SOS Survival Products in Van Nuys. The Saturday, May 1st Zoom online session. Get more details and register for the free class at sosproducts.com.

My Relic

She Loves Collective

117 North Artsakh Avenue

Glendale

Shelovescollective.com

Armenian female artists of the She Loves Collective invite the public to view three pop-up exhibits in Glendale. The MY RELIC collection is a contemporary

view of Armenian culture; the trials and tribulations of the Armenian people and their ability to survive and thrive despite adversity. Learn more about the collection, the artists, and visiting hours at shelovescollective.com.

Museum of Neon Art Honors the Victims of the Armenian Genocide Museum of Neon Art, 216 South Brand Boulevard, Glendale, 818 696 2149, neonmona.org

Throughout the month of April, the Museum of Neon Art will display a new window-based public display in honor of Armenian History Month. The exhibit presents an excerpt of a poem in Armenian and English under neon lights representing the Armenian flag; it faces the paseo in front of the museum and will be best viewed when the sun sets. The exhibition was created by MONA and Leaf Cutter Studio.

This April 24th will mark the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide perpetrated by the Ottoman Empire. Visitors will have the opportunity to pause for a moment of silence in honor of the 1.5 million Armenians massacred during the Armenian Genocide and the millions of others who were orphaned and displaced globally as a result of the state-sanctioned massacres.

The display features the tricolors of the Armenian flag: red, a symbol of sacrifice and will to survive; blue for the blue skies of the ancestral homeland under which Armenians dream to live peacefully; and orange, for the fields of the Armenian Highlands and the hardworking nature of the Armenian people. Accompanying the neon flag is a verse from Armenian poet Paruyr Sevak’s book of poems, Anlreli Zangakatun, in Armenian and English.

PERNiCiEM: The Endangered Species Connection

The Art of the Brick

California Science Center

CaliforniaSciencecenter.org

California Science Center Reopens!

Exposition Park

Reservations Required

CaliforniaScienceCenter.org

The California Science Center celebrates its reopening with THE ART OF THE BRICK, the world’s largest display of LEGO art. More than one million bricks are transformed into more than one-hundred sculptures by artist Nathan Sawaya.

Added to this unique exhibition, the endangered species collection created by Mr. Sawaya and photographer Dean West, teaching us about thirteen of the world’s most endangered creatures. Time entry reservations are required for admission and there are Covid safety requirements. Details are at californiasciencecenter.org.

So, let’s make this a “learn something new and appreciate art” Saturday.

