Saturday “Gayle on the *New Normal* Go!”, Saturday, April 3rd, 2021

It’s Saturday! It’s a BEAUTIFUL Spring Saturday! As the rules change during this pandemic for public events, there is more to see and do as long as we abide by the current Covid-19 health and safety guidelines.

Here are some Saturday suggests. Watch today’s report and then scroll down this page for more events I did not have time to tell you about during the Saturday Weekend Morning News broadcasts.

Enjoy! Please stay safe!

-000-

What’s in Bloom?

Descanso Gardens

La Canada Flintridge

Reservations Required

descansogardens.org

Descanso Garden officials recommend we not wait to see the tulips that are currently blooming. They don’t last long. To make the required Covid-19 health and safety reservations for admission, go to the website: descansogardens.org.

-0-

The Flower Fields

Carlsbad

Reservations Required

www.theflowerfields.com

50 acres of colorful Ranuculus are in bloom at Flower Fields in Carlsbad. The new rules for visiting include online advanced ticket reservation, mask requirements and social distancing. Tickets prices as well as flower buying information are at the flowerfields.com website.

-0-

The Virtual 2021 Theodore Payne Native Garden Tour

Friday, April 16th thru Sunday, April 18th

Register Now

nativeplantgardentour.org

We can learn how to create our own colorful gardens using California native plants during the Theodore Payne Foundation’s annual garden tour take you to a select group of gardens VIRTUALLY with HD video and 360 degree views. The April 16th through April 18th event takes us stunning gardens, we meet landscape designers and talk with homeowners. The virtual experience includes expert panel discussions, live music, photo contests, native plant beer tasting, and a keynote address from entomologist and author Doug Tallamy. We can register t nativeplantgardentour.org.

-0-

Right Plant, Right Place Class

Saturday, April 3, 1:00–3:00 PM

Via ZOOM

Theodore Payne Foundation for Wild Flowers & Native Plants

Register Now

theodorepayne.eventbrite.com

Knowing native habitats can help you choose the right plants for your place. This course discusses local plant communities, groups of species that naturally occur together, and their growing conditions, as well as how to assess the conditions of your garden, including climate, soil, sunlight and space. This is described as a valuable class for beginners!

-0-

Tomatomania!

Seaside Gardens

Carpenteria

tomatomania.com

Tomatomania! is another sign of Spring. Seaside Gardens in Capinteria is making everything shopping safe while making sure you can find everything you need for your tomato garden. Expect to find 20-to-30 unique tomato varieties. Check the Seaside Gardens website to plan your visit.

-0-

Roundhouse Aquarium Summer Science Beach Camp

Beginning July 5th

Register Now

roundhouseseaquarium.org

The Summer Science Beach Camp is back at the landmark Roundhouse Aquarium Teaching Center in Manhattan Beach. There are many NEW Covid-19 prevention procedures and protocols this year for the July and August beach camps, so be sure to read very carefully all the registration information on the roundhouse.org website.

-0-

Open Air Museum Experience

Valley Relics Museum

7900 Balboa Boulevard

Lake Balboa

818 616 4083

Valleyrelicsmuseum.org

This one-of-a-kind pop culture museum honors the San Fernando Valley and surrounding areas by featuring the community’s historic neon signs, classic cars, rare documents, yearbooks, restaurant menus, art, western clothing, vintage BMX bicycles, a playable retro arcade and more!

-0-

Open Air Museum Experience

Planes of Fame Air Museum

14998 Cal Aero Drive

Chino

909 597 3722

planesoffame.org

San Bernardino County is currently in the “Substantial” or “Red” tier of the California Roadmap to Recovery. Under these guidelines, guests are permitted to enter the hangar areas of the Museum to view the aircraft and displays. The Museum is open Thursdays thru Sundays. Hours of operation are 10:00am until 4:00pm. Museum Guides wearing masks and maintaining social distance will tell the stories related to the aircraft.

The Covid-19 Pandemic is still with us. Guests are asked to wear a face covering at all times while at the Museum and to maintain safe social distancing from those outside their immediate family. Anyone not feeling well or anyone who has been exposed to someone who has tested positive for Covid-19 is asked not to visit at this time.

On Saturdays and Sundays, the Museum’s Boeing B-17 “Flying Fortress” will be open to visitors to safely enter and learn about the men and women who designed, built, and flew these massive bombers during World War II.

Discount pricing remains in effect ($12.00 per adult, $5.00 for children 5-11, and 4 and under are Free. The Museum’s Gift Shop is open.

-0-

Open Air Museum Experience

Mission San Juan Capistrano

Historic Landmark, Chapel, Museum & Gardens

26801 Ortega Highway

San Juan Capistrano

949 234-1300

missionsjc.com

Mission San Juan Capistrano, historic landmark and museum, is the Birthplace of Orange County. It was founded more than two hundred years ago as the 7th of 21 missions statewide and features a chapel still standing where Saint Serra once celebrated Mass.

Today, it is a monument to California’s multi-cultural history, embracing its Native American, Spanish, Mexican and European heritage. Originally built as a self-sufficient community by Spanish Padres and Native Americans, the Mission was a center for agriculture, industry, education and religion.

Famous for the Annual Return of the Swallows, Mission San Juan Capistrano is the “Jewel of the California Missions” and welcomes over 300,000 visitors each year.

-0-

Charles Phoenix: Catalinaland

SoCal’s Enchanted Island

Big Retro Slide Show

Watch Live Saturday, April 10th @ 6pm

$25.00 Link to Watch

$40.00 Link to Help Keep Catalina Artsy & Fun

Be prepared for your Catalina lovin’ spirit to soar when Ambassador of Americana, Charles Phoenix, sweeps us away on a time travel adventure exploring the island’s classic landmarks, legends and lore.

With his trademark enthusiasm and spectacular collection of images, Phoenix shares the stories and glories of the S.S. Avalon, glass bottom boat, flying fish, bird park, Phoenix Pottery, vintage graphics, souvenirs, Wrigley family, the mysterious Catalina-shaped swimming pool, iconic 1929 Casino, and much more.

Also, Phoenix shares his guide to must do sightseeing, shopping, and dining experiences, the Island’s hidden treasures, time warps, and what not to miss as you discover Catalina as a great big wonderful theme park!

-0-

Japan House Los Angeles

Hollywood & Highland

6801 Hollywood Boulevard, 2F & 5F

Los Angeles

japanhousela.com

JAPAN HOUSE LOSE ANGELES fosters awareness and appreciation for Japan by showcasing the very best of Japanese art, design, gastronomy, innovation, technology, and more.

JAPAN HOUSE LOS ANGELES occupies two floors in the popular Hollywood & Highland entertainment complex and brings various aspects of Japan to American and international audiences.

On the second floor, the facility spans more than 6,000 sq. ft. and features an exhibition gallery and a sub-gallery suitable for intimate gallery talks and smaller exhibitions. The fifth-floor space spans 8,000 sq. ft, and features a relaxing library, a multi-purpose event venue, and simply spectacular views of Los Angeles.

-0-

Capturing Beauty: The Artwork and Photography of John Simmons

CASA 0101

2102 East First Street

Los Angeles

323 263 7684

casa0101.org

“Capturing Beauty” the work of Emmy Award winning photographer and artist John Simmons is on display at CASA 0101 in Los Angeles. The photos and artwork features notable life moments and figures of the civil rights movement. Among them Shirley Chisholm, the first African American women elected to Congress in 1968.

“Capturing Beauty” is on display at The Jean Deleage Art Gallery at CASA 0101 now through Saturday, June 5th.

-0-

Costume Designer Ruth E. Carter

Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

6800 Hollywood Boulevard

Hollywood

www.walkoffame.com

Academy Award Winning Costume Designer Ruth E. Carter, the first Black woman to win a costume design Oscar in 2019 for her work on the Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther”, is now the second costume designer to have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Ms. Carter’s current project is “Coming 2 America” starring actor and comedian Eddie Murphy.

This honor comes more than 60 years after legendary costumer Edith Head became the first to receive a star in her field of work.

Due to the pandemic, the wasn’t an official, traditional public ceremony at 6800 Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood. It was transformed into a virtual affair. So, we take viewers to the virtual celebration, which can be experienced on the Hollywood Walk of Fame website: walkoffame.com and on YouTube. After watching the ceremony, go see her star at 6800 Hollywood Boulevard ( Intersections of Hollywood and Highland. )

-0-

Coloring Illustrations from Ruth E. Carter

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Los Angeles

www.academymuseum.org/en/coloring-with-ruth

Did you know that coloring has a way of introducing history and art to people? That’s why the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures has partnered with Academy Award® winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter to offer new coloring pages every week. These illustrations will be available to print or color from your smartphone using apps like Recolor on both iOS and Android devices.

They will feature favorite creations on social media, so don’t forget to tag @academymuseum and #coloringwithruth.

-000-

It’s Saturday! Enjoy! Please Stay Safe!