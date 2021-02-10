Saturday “Gayle on the NEW NORMAL Go! Saturday, January 30th, 2021

It’s Saturday! Celebrate learning about chocolate; participate in an auction that benefits charity; get some exercise with Special Olympics Southern California and watch our astronauts conduct the first NASA spacewalk of the year. Take a look at the Saturday “Gayle on the NEW NORMAL Go!” list.

Enjoy!

-0-

Bowers Museum First Annual Chocolate Week

Virtual Chocolate Programs:

*Lectures

*Cacao Ceremonies

*At Home Tastings

bowers.org

Mmmm! Chocolate! The Bower’s Museum wraps up its first annual Chocolate Week. This is the last day we can virtually learn, see, and taste chocolate from local and world renowned chocolate experts. The tasty chocolate event gets underway live on Facebook at 11am. Details are available at bowers.org

-0-

Musicares Charity Relief Auction

Live & Online Auction

Julien’s Auctions

257 North Canon Drive

Beverly Hills

310 836 1818

juliensauctions.com

The global music phenomenon BTS. We have an opportunity to own the pastel colored ensembles worn in this music video “Dynamite.”

Or, we can own a painting created by award winning Rapper Snoop Dogg. This signed Snoop Dogg canvas creation and other celebrity entertainment items are available at this weekend’s Julien’s Auctions. Proceeds benefit MusiCares, the leading music industry charity providing aid to music industry people devastated by Covid-19. The information about today’s is available at juliensauctions.com.

-0-

Move Across California: A Virtual Special Olympics

February 1st Thru March 13th

Register An Athlete Group. Register An SOSC Athlete. Register As An SOSC Supporter. Donate.

Special Olympics Southern California

fundraising.sosc.org

Special Olympics athlete Jayson Warsuma is talking about what makes the Special Olympics so important to thousands of athletes and their coaches. The non-profit organization is determined to keep the competition colorful and competitive despite the Covid-19 pandemic with this MOVE ACROSS CALIFORNIA: A VIRTUAL SPECIAL OLYMPICS. Athletes and their coaches will run, walk, swim, kayak, cycle, roller blade — just getting moving to eight virtual pit stops from San Diego to Sequoia National Park. Register as an individual, start a team, join a team, or support and donate at the website: fundraising.sosc.org. Every dollar raised provides free year-round sports training and competitions for Special Olympics athletes.

-0-

First NASA Spacewalk of 2021

Astronaut Victor Glover

Astronaut Michael Hopkins

NASA.gov

You have got to be in good shape to be an astronaut!

NASA astronauts are conducting the first NASA spacewalk of 2021. They will spend nearly seven hours outside the International Space Station to upgrade science and communications gear. This is the third spacewalk for Colonel Hopkins. The first for Commander Glover.

We can watch and listen to the astronauts at work on the NASA.gov website.

So, let’s make this a “ a high flying, scientific” Sunday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-000-