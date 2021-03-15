Saturday “Gayle on the *New Normal* Go! Saturday, March 13th, 2021

This is an interesting Saturday! As Covid-19 rules change, there are fun virtual as well as fun outdoor activities on the Saturday “Gayle on the *New Normal* Go!” list.

Take a look! Enjoy! Please stay safe!

2021 Virtual Pan African Film Festival

Now thru March 14th

paff.org/about

Best New Cars of 2021

Autotrader.com

Irrigation Practices for Native Plant Gardens

Zoom, Saturday @1pm

Theodore Payne Foundation for Native Plants

Sun Valley

theodorepayne.eventbrite.com

Tomatomania

Mission Hills Nursery

San Diego

Tomatomania.com

Outdoor Experience Returns @ 10am

Planes of Fame Air Museum

Chino Airport

14998 Cal Aero Drive

Chino

909 597 3722

www.planesoffame.org

New Episodes

SOUND/STAGE LA Philharmonic

laphil.com

Jersey Mike’s Subs

March is the Month of Giving

jerseymikes.com/MOG

dineL.A. Restaurant Week

Now thru Sunday, March 14th

discoverlosangeles.com/dineL.A

Drive Thru Fair Food Fest

Rose Bowl Stadium

1001 Rose Bowl Drive

Lot K

Pasadena

March 13th (12pm-10pm)

March 14th (12pm-10pm)

eventbrite.com

www.fairfoodiefest.com

Register for Free!

Saturday, March 13th, 2021 @ 11am

Power Women, Power Tool: A Virtual Event

www.habitatla.org

