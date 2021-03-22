Saturday “Gayle on the – NEW NORMAL – Go!”, Saturday, March 20th, 2021

It’s officially Spring! We can celebrate the new season with new events and new opportunities provided we follow pandemic protocols.

Take a look! Enjoy…safely!

-000-

Cinemark Theatres Reopen!

www.cinemark.com

Among them, Cinemark Theatres. Cinemark Chief Executive Officer Mark Zoradi says the reopening process in Los Angeles is underway with an abundance of safety protocols in place.

Find theatres, showtimes, and more information about the new pandemic rules and regulations at Cinemark.com.

-0-

LA Artist Mike Farrell New Mural

Newsstand at The Original Farmers Market

6333 West 3rd Street

Los Angeles

323 934 0318

There’s something new at the Newsstand at L.A.’s Original Farmers Market. Local artist Mike Farrell and his team have completed a selfie perfect mural at the historic newsstand, which coincides with the re-launch of the LA Times’ culture magazine IMAGE.

You stop by pick up a copy and take a selfie at the Fairfax and Third location.

-0-

Flower Fields

5704 Paseo Del Norte

Carlsbad

760 431 0352

www.theflowerfields.com

The world famous Spring experience is back at Flower Fields in Carlsbad. The new rules for visiting include online advanced ticket reservation, mask requirements and social distancing.

Ticket as well as flower buying information is at the flowerfields.com website.

-0-

Tomatomania

Tapia Bros. Farm Stand

Encino

tomatomania.com

www.finegardening.com/webinars

Here is another sign of Spring! Tomatomania! Tapia Brothers Farm Stand in Encino is making everything shopping safe while making sure you can find everything you need for your tomato garden.

Check the websites to plan your visit and to learn about helpful gardening webinars.

-0-

Four Part Session

California Native Garden Design with Andreas Hessing Zoom at 1pm

Theodore Payne Foundation for Wild Flowers and Native Plants

theodorepayne.org

While we’re on the subject of gardening, we can learn the skill and art of California Native Plant Garden Design at the Theodore Payne Foundation for Wild Flowers and Native Plants.

The four part comprehensive online session begins this afternoon at 1pm with Andreas Hessing, an artist, landscape designer, and contractor, who for more than 20 years has celebrated the region’s biodiversity.

So, let’s make this a “celebrate Spring” Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-000-