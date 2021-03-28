Saturday “Gayle on the *NEW NORMAL* Go!, Saturday, March 27th, 2021

It’s SATURDAY! It’s SPRING! If we’re careful, we can enjoy many interesting activities, activities that have been closed for more than a year!!!

Take a look! Enjoy! Please stay safe!

-000-

Poppy Day Spring Sale

Shopping Time Slot Reservation Required

Theodore Payne Foundation for Wild Flowers & Native Plants

Sun Valley

theodorepayne.org

In-person shopping is available at the Theodore Payne Foundation Poppy Day Spring Sale, but we must abide by the new Covid-19 health and safety rules and regulations, that means registering in advance in order for the facility to maintain social distancing. To register for an in-person shopping appointment, go to the theodorepayne.org website.

-0-

City of Stem

The Greater Los Angeles Science Festival Goes Virtual @ 10am

cityofstem.org

National Basketball Association champion Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Bill Nye the Science Guy are the keynote speakers at this morning’s virtual City of STEM science festival. Join the science, technology, engineering and math, 21 hour event, streaming live on YouTube beginning at 10am. Check in at cityofstem.org to join the conversation and the events.

–0-

California Science Center Reopens!

Exposition Park

Reservations Required

CaliforniaScienceCenter.org

The reopened California Science Center means we will be able to see this! The exhibition THE ART OF THE BRICK, the world’s largest display of LEGO art, created by artist Nathan Sawaya.

In order to see this and more at the re-opened California Science Center, we must follow timed Covid-19 health and safety reservation requirements. Make your appointment before visiting at californiasciencecenter.org

-0-

California African American Museum Reopens! Exposition Park

Reservations Are Required

California African American Museum

Caamuseum.org

Right next door to the California Science Center, the California African American Museum, is also reopening so we can see the pandemic shuttered exhibits among them the exhibition “Neither Fish, Flesh, nor Fowl”, the first Los Angeles solo museum show for Los Angeles based artist Sula Bermudez-Silverman, who created doll houses using…SUGAR!

Covid-19 health and safety regulations required reservations for admissions to see this and more at the California African American Museum. Check in before you go at caamuseum.org.

-0-

Petersen Automotive Museum Reopens!

Mid-Wilshire District

Reservations Required

Petersen.org

And, the world famous Petersen Automotive Museum reopens with this 30 vehicle exhibition of SUPER CARS: A CENTURY OF SPECTACLE AND SPEED.

One of the stars of the show, the 1913 Mercer Raceabout. To see the Mercer and the other 29 Super Cars, plus the Petersen’s other exhibitions closed for nearly a year, make your Covid-19 health and safety regulations required reservations at the petersen.org.

So, let’s make this a “get out and about and enjoy all of the reopened venues — SAFELY” Saturday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-000-